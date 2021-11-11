Skip to main content
November 11, 2021
How to Watch: College Football Games Today - 11/11/21

Author:

How to Watch College Football Games Today - Thursday, November 11th, 2021

Your guide for how to watch college football games today - Thursday, November 11th. Every NFL Draft prospect to watch today.

College Football games are set to kick off an exciting game on Thursday. Here is how to watch the upcoming games today. The North Carolina Tarheels are headed to Pittsburgh to take on the number 21 team in the nation on ESPN and Watch ESPN at 7:30 p.m. ET, 

The game features two of the top quarterback prospects in the NFL Draft. Sam Howell was regarded as arguably the best quarterback in the country by some during the preseason. He has recently seen his draft stock drop after a subpar year. Kenny Pickett has taken full advantage of the season and has risen to the top of the quarterback rankings for the NFL Draft Bible. He has completed 68.7% of his passes and has thrown 29 touchdowns and just three interceptions. His 3,171 passing yards rank fifth in the nation. There's a reason he's starting to be talked about more as the top quarterback in the NFL Draft -- Because he's very talented.

What day does college football start?

  • Date: Thursday, November 11th

How to watch college football games in Today

  • Watch ESPN
  • ESPN

College Football Game Time and TV Network

Game | Time (ET) | Network

  • North Carolina (UNC) @ Pittsburgh (Pitt) | 7:30 p.m. | ESPNU/Watch ESPN

Betting Lines/Odds

  • North Carolina (UNC) +205 @ Pittsburgh (Pitt) -250 (-6.5) | O/U 73.0
  • Pittsburgh is 5-1 ATS in their last six games.
  • The over for North Carolina is 7-1 in their last eight games as a road underdog.

NFL Draft Prospects to Watch

North Carolina (UNC) @ Pittsburgh (Pitt)

North Carolina (UNC) Tarheels

  • QB Sam Howell
  • RB Ty Chandler
  • WR Josh Downs
  • WR Antoine Green
  • K Grayson Atkins
  • LB Cedric Gray
  • LB Tomon Fox
  • DL Myles Murphy
  • LB Kaimon Rucker
  • DB Cam'Ron Kelly

Pittsburgh (Pitt) Panthers

  • QB Kenny Pickett
  • RB Israel Abanikanda
  • WR Jordan Addison 
  • TE Lucas Krull
  • K Sam Scarton
  • LB SirVocea Dennis
  • DL Habakkuk Baldonado
  • DL Calijah Kancey
  • LB Cam Bright
  • LB Phil Campbell III
  • LB John Petrishen
  • DB Damarri Mathis

