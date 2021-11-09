How to Watch: College Football Games Today - 11/9/21

Your guide for how to watch college football games today - Tuesday, November 9th. Every NFL Draft prospect to watch today.

College Football games are set to kick off a slate of exciting games Tuesday. Here is how to watch the upcoming games today. "MACtion will get started today with Buffalo taking on Miami (OH) on ESPNU and Watch ESPN at 7 p.m. ET, accompanied by Akron heading on the road to face off against Western Michigan on CBS Sports Network at 7 p.m. ET. The last game of the night will feature Ohio heading into Michigan to take on Eastern Michigan on ESPN2 and Watch ESPN at 8 p.m. ET.

Date: Tuesday, November 9th

Watch ESPN

ESPN2

ESPNU

CBS Sports Network

Game | Time (ET) | Network



Buffalo @ Miami (OH) | 7:00 p.m. | ESPNU/Watch ESPN

Akron @ Western Michigan | 7:00 p.m. | CBS Sports Network

Ohio @ Eastern Michigan | 8:00 p.m. | ESPN2/Watch ESPN

Betting Lines/Odds

Buffalo (-7.5) @ Miami (OH) | O/U 57.0

Akron @ Western Michigan (-26.0) | O/U 62.0

Ohio @ Eastern Michigan (-6.0) | O/U 62.5

NFL Draft Prospects to Watch

Buffalo @ Miami

Buffalo

QB Kyle Vantrease

RB Dylan McDuffie

WR Quian Williams

LB James Patterson

DE Kyler Laing

DT Daymond Williams

CB Logic Hudgens

K Alex McNulty

Miami (OH)

QB Brett Gabbert

QB AJ Mayer

RB Keyon Mozee

WR Jack Sorenson

WR Mac Hippenhammer

LB Ivan Pace Jr.

Matthew Salopek

DL Lonnie Phelps

DB Sterling Weatherford

Akron @ Western Michigan

Akron

RB DJ Irons

RB Jonzell Norrils

WR Konata Mumpfield

WR Michael Mathison

LB Jeslord Boateng

DB Charles Amankwaa

Western Michigan

QB Kaleb Eleby

RB Sean Tyler

RB La'Darius Jefferson

WR Skyy Moore

WR Jaylen Hall

LB Corvin Moment

LB Zaire Barnes

DL Ali Fayad

DL Ralph Holley

Ohio @ Eastern Michigan

Ohio

QB Kurtis Rourke

De'Montre Tuggle

LB Bryce Houston

DL Bryce Dugan

DB Tariq Drake

DB Roman Parodie

Eastern Michigan

QB Ben Bryant

RB Darius Boone Jr.

RB Jawon Hamilton

WR Hassan Beydoun

WR Dylan Drummond

LB Tariq Speights

LB Terry Myrick

DL Jose Ramirez

DL Turan Rush

DB Russell Vaden IV

DB David Carter Jr.

K Chad Ryland

