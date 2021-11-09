How to Watch: College Football Games Today - 11/9/21
How to Watch College Football Games Today - Tuesday, November 9th, 2021
College Football games are set to kick off a slate of exciting games Tuesday. Here is how to watch the upcoming games today. "MACtion will get started today with Buffalo taking on Miami (OH) on ESPNU and Watch ESPN at 7 p.m. ET, accompanied by Akron heading on the road to face off against Western Michigan on CBS Sports Network at 7 p.m. ET. The last game of the night will feature Ohio heading into Michigan to take on Eastern Michigan on ESPN2 and Watch ESPN at 8 p.m. ET.
What day does college football start?
- Date: Tuesday, November 9th
How to watch college football games in Today
- Watch ESPN
- ESPN2
- ESPNU
- CBS Sports Network
College Football Game Time and TV Network
Game | Time (ET) | Network
- Buffalo @ Miami (OH) | 7:00 p.m. | ESPNU/Watch ESPN
- Akron @ Western Michigan | 7:00 p.m. | CBS Sports Network
- Ohio @ Eastern Michigan | 8:00 p.m. | ESPN2/Watch ESPN
Betting Lines/Odds
- Buffalo (-7.5) @ Miami (OH) | O/U 57.0
- Akron @ Western Michigan (-26.0) | O/U 62.0
- Ohio @ Eastern Michigan (-6.0) | O/U 62.5
NFL Draft Prospects to Watch
Buffalo @ Miami
Buffalo
- QB Kyle Vantrease
- RB Dylan McDuffie
- WR Quian Williams
- LB James Patterson
- DE Kyler Laing
- DT Daymond Williams
- CB Logic Hudgens
- K Alex McNulty
Miami (OH)
- QB Brett Gabbert
- QB AJ Mayer
- RB Keyon Mozee
- WR Jack Sorenson
- WR Mac Hippenhammer
- LB Ivan Pace Jr.
- Matthew Salopek
- DL Lonnie Phelps
- DB Sterling Weatherford
Akron @ Western Michigan
Akron
- RB DJ Irons
- RB Jonzell Norrils
- WR Konata Mumpfield
- WR Michael Mathison
- LB Jeslord Boateng
- DB Charles Amankwaa
Western Michigan
- QB Kaleb Eleby
- RB Sean Tyler
- RB La'Darius Jefferson
- WR Skyy Moore
- WR Jaylen Hall
- LB Corvin Moment
- LB Zaire Barnes
- DL Ali Fayad
- DL Ralph Holley
Ohio @ Eastern Michigan
Ohio
- QB Kurtis Rourke
- De'Montre Tuggle
- LB Bryce Houston
- DL Bryce Dugan
- DB Tariq Drake
- DB Roman Parodie
Eastern Michigan
- QB Ben Bryant
- RB Darius Boone Jr.
- RB Jawon Hamilton
- WR Hassan Beydoun
- WR Dylan Drummond
- LB Tariq Speights
- LB Terry Myrick
- DL Jose Ramirez
- DL Turan Rush
- DB Russell Vaden IV
- DB David Carter Jr.
- K Chad Ryland
