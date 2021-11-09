Skip to main content
    • November 9, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    How to Watch: College Football Games Today - 11/9/21

    Your guide for how to watch college football games today - Tuesday, November 9th. Every NFL Draft prospect to watch today.
    Author:

    How to Watch College Football Games Today - Tuesday, November 9th, 2021

    How to watch college football games today, Tuesday, November 9th, 2021. NFL Draft prospects to watch. Betting lines and oddes.

    How to watch college football games today, Tuesday, November 9th, 2021. NFL Draft prospects to watch. Betting lines and oddes.

    College Football games are set to kick off a slate of exciting games Tuesday. Here is how to watch the upcoming games today. "MACtion will get started today with Buffalo taking on Miami (OH) on ESPNU and Watch ESPN at 7 p.m. ET, accompanied by Akron heading on the road to face off against Western Michigan on CBS Sports Network at 7 p.m. ET. The last game of the night will feature Ohio heading into Michigan to take on Eastern Michigan on ESPN2 and Watch ESPN at 8 p.m. ET.

    What day does college football start?

    • Date: Tuesday, November 9th

    How to watch college football games in Today

    • Watch ESPN
    • ESPN2
    • ESPNU
    • CBS Sports Network

    College Football Game Time and TV Network

    Game | Time (ET) | Network

    • Buffalo @ Miami (OH) | 7:00 p.m. | ESPNU/Watch ESPN
    • Akron @ Western Michigan | 7:00 p.m. | CBS Sports Network
    • Ohio @ Eastern Michigan | 8:00 p.m. | ESPN2/Watch ESPN

    Betting Lines/Odds

    • Buffalo (-7.5) @ Miami (OH) | O/U 57.0
    • Akron @ Western Michigan (-26.0) | O/U 62.0
    • Ohio @ Eastern Michigan  (-6.0) | O/U 62.5

    NFL Draft Prospects to Watch

    Buffalo @ Miami

    Buffalo

    • QB Kyle Vantrease
    • RB Dylan McDuffie
    • WR Quian Williams
    • LB James Patterson
    • DE Kyler Laing
    • DT Daymond Williams
    • CB Logic Hudgens
    • K Alex McNulty

    Miami (OH)

    • QB Brett Gabbert
    • QB AJ Mayer
    • RB Keyon Mozee
    • WR Jack Sorenson
    • WR Mac Hippenhammer
    • LB Ivan Pace Jr.
    • Matthew Salopek
    • DL Lonnie Phelps
    • DB Sterling Weatherford

    Akron @ Western Michigan

    Akron

    • RB DJ Irons
    • RB Jonzell Norrils
    • WR Konata Mumpfield
    • WR Michael Mathison
    • LB Jeslord Boateng
    • DB Charles Amankwaa

    Read More

    Western Michigan

    • QB Kaleb Eleby
    • RB Sean Tyler
    • RB La'Darius Jefferson
    • WR Skyy Moore
    • WR Jaylen Hall
    • LB Corvin Moment
    • LB Zaire Barnes
    • DL Ali Fayad
    • DL Ralph Holley

    Ohio @ Eastern Michigan

    Ohio

    • QB Kurtis Rourke
    • De'Montre Tuggle
    • LB Bryce Houston
    • DL Bryce Dugan
    • DB Tariq Drake
    • DB Roman Parodie

    Eastern Michigan

    • QB Ben Bryant
    • RB Darius Boone Jr.
    • RB Jawon Hamilton
    • WR Hassan Beydoun
    • WR Dylan Drummond
    • LB Tariq Speights
    • LB Terry Myrick
    • DL Jose Ramirez
    • DL Turan Rush
    • DB Russell Vaden IV
    • DB David Carter Jr.
    • K Chad Ryland

    The Mock Draft Simulator by Mock Draft Database

    Watch the show LIVE on Twitch

    Pro Football Free Agent Database

    Click here to view

    Click here to purchase

    2022 NFL Draft Position Rankings

    Click here to view

    Hundreds of prospects ranked and updated throughout the season. Stay updated on all the NFL Draft eligible players and where they could go in the draft.

    Scouting Reports

    Click here to view

    Fantasy Football Rankings

    Click here to view

    Check out the latest and greatest, most up-to-date, fantasy football rankings. No one has the most comprehensive and accurate rankings when it comes to fantasy football than the NFL Draft Bible.

    Devy Rankings

    Click here to view

    unnamed
    NFL Draft

    How to Watch: College Football Games Today - 11/9/21

    33 seconds ago
    Myjai Sanders
    Mocks

    NFL Draft: 2022 NFL Mock Draft - Edge Rushers on the Rise Round Two

    1 hour ago
    george karlaftis
    Mocks

    NFL Draft: 2022 NFL Mock Draft - Edge Rushers on the Rise

    1 hour ago
    garrett williams
    NFL Draft

    NFL Draft: Syracuse CB Garrett Williams will be Top 5 in NFL

    1 hour ago
    CF1-badge
    CF1

    Esports: Conference One Finals Recap Diamond and Below Division

    4 hours ago
    javonte williams
    NFL

    NFL Rookies: Reviewing the Top Football Rookies Last Week

    6 hours ago
    NFL DRAFT BIBLE (2)
    Prospect Rankings

    2022 NFL Draft Rankings: Prospect Big Board and Profiles

    Nov 8, 2021
    aaron rodgers
    Dynasty

    Fantasy Football: Dynasty Recap Week 9 NFL 2021

    Nov 8, 2021
    matt corral
    Devy

    Fantasy Football: Devy Recap Week 10 College Football 2021

    Nov 8, 2021