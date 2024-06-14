Indianapolis Colts' Day 3 pick, Year 1 starter: WR Anthony Gould
The Indianapolis Colts are eagerly awaiting Anthony Richardson's return from the injuries that scuttled his rookie season after just four games. Richardson, the fourth overall pick in the 2023 draft out of Florida, was going to be a developmental passer when he hit the NFL, and he was showing signs of that development. Head coach and offensive shot-caller Shane Steichen, fresh off his time as the Eagles' offensive coordinator, had the right plan in place based on his work in a Jalen Hurts-led offense that put the quarterback run game at the epicenter of the offense.
Still, Richardson is going to have to make plays as a passer, and his team did a lot in the 2024 draft to help him out. The Colts selected Texas receiver Adonai Mitchell with the 52nd overall pick in the second round. Based on tape alone, Mitchell could have been seen as a first-round talent.
A more unheralded addition was Oregon State receiver Anthony Gould, selected with the 152nd overall pick in the fifth round. Last season, the 5' 8⅜", 174-pound Gould caught 44 passes on 70 targets for 711 yards and two touchdowns. On passes of 20 or more air yards, per Pro Football Focus, Gould was good for six catches on 16 targets for 196 yards and a touchdown.
Some old-school football minds might wonder how a guy Gould's size could be a starter in the NFL. When you look at the trend toward smaller, more agile receivers, it makes sense that Gould is coming into the league at the right time. Think about what Tank Dell did to amplify the Texans' passing game last year when he was healthy. In addition, Gould is not limited to a slot role -- not by a long shot. Last season, 95% of his snaps came with an outside deployment. That's not how he'll be used in the NFL, but it's also true that the Colts are in need of slot reinforcement.
Last season, per Sports Info Solutions, the Colts had the 11th most dropbacks with three receivers in the field. Josh Downs was their primary slot receiver, bagging 51 catches on 71 targets for 594 yards and no touchdowns. A good, workmanlike receiver, but Gould's tape shows flashes that Downs' doesn't.
Gould will be a return man in a primary sense, but as Steichen said after the pick, don't typecase Gould as a one-trick pony. The Colts see him as a part of the offense, as well.
“He can do some things too, now. He had over 1,300 yards [receiving in his collegiate career]. Obviously, he’s got the return ability, but he can do some things at wideout as well. To add that speed – he’s a 4.33 guy, another speed guy. We know Anthony can throw it, so it’s good to get both of those guys.”
The NFL is looking more for receivers who are quick and fast, and they're throwing their previous size guardrails out of the evaluation process. That's why Anthony Gould could eat more than some of the bigger kids.