Indianapolis Colts: NFL Draft, Team Needs, Free Agents, Offseason Tracker

Tracking the Indianapolis Colts' off-season acquisitions, including free agent signings, along with important NFL Draft needs and positions to fill.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS

2021 Record: 9-8 (Second Place, AFC South)

Head Coach: Frank Reich

Base Defense: 4-3

TEAM NEEDS:

  • QB
  • WR
  • LT
  • CB
  • TE
  • WR
  • SAM
  • NT
  • SS
Colts Draft

2022 FREE AGENT/TRADE ADDITIONS

FA: CB Brandon Facyson (Raiders), CB Tony Brown (Raiders);  

TRADE: QB Matt Ryan (Falcons), DE Yannick Ngakoue (Raiders)

2022 FA RE-SIGNINGS

TE Mo Alie-Cox (Re-Sign), CB Marvin Tell III (Re-Sign), LB Zaire Franklin (Extension), DE Tyquan Lewis (Extension)

2022 OFFSEASON DEPARTURES

FA LOST: OG Mark Glowinski (Giants), WR Zach Pascal (Eagles)

TRADED: QB Carson Wentz (Commanders), CB Rock Ya-Sin (Raiders)

RETIRED: TE Jack Doyle

2022 NFL DRAFT PICKS

Total: 7

Round 2 – No. 42 (from Washington)

Round 3 – No. 73 (from Washington)

Round 4 – No. 122

Round 5 – No. 159 

Round 5 – No. 179 (compensatory) 

Round 6 – No. 216 (compensatory)

Round 7 – No. 239 (from Philadelphia)

