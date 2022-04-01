Indianapolis Colts: NFL Draft, Team Needs, Free Agents, Offseason Tracker
Tracking the Indianapolis Colts' off-season acquisitions, including free agent signings, along with important NFL Draft needs and positions to fill.
INDIANAPOLIS COLTS
2021 Record: 9-8 (Second Place, AFC South)
Head Coach: Frank Reich
Base Defense: 4-3
TEAM NEEDS:
- QB
- WR
- LT
- CB
- TE
- WR
- SAM
- NT
- SS
2022 FREE AGENT/TRADE ADDITIONS
FA: CB Brandon Facyson (Raiders), CB Tony Brown (Raiders);
TRADE: QB Matt Ryan (Falcons), DE Yannick Ngakoue (Raiders)
2022 FA RE-SIGNINGS
TE Mo Alie-Cox (Re-Sign), CB Marvin Tell III (Re-Sign), LB Zaire Franklin (Extension), DE Tyquan Lewis (Extension)
2022 OFFSEASON DEPARTURES
FA LOST: OG Mark Glowinski (Giants), WR Zach Pascal (Eagles)
TRADED: QB Carson Wentz (Commanders), CB Rock Ya-Sin (Raiders)
RETIRED: TE Jack Doyle
2022 NFL DRAFT PICKS
Total: 7
Round 2 – No. 42 (from Washington)
Round 3 – No. 73 (from Washington)
Round 4 – No. 122
Round 5 – No. 159
Round 5 – No. 179 (compensatory)
Round 6 – No. 216 (compensatory)
Round 7 – No. 239 (from Philadelphia)