Inside Look at the Bills Draft Strategy from the 2022 NFL Combine

The Buffalo Bills are coming off a heartbreaking divisional round overtime loss against the Kansas City Chiefs that became an instant classic. Although the scars of how the season ended may still hurt, the team has moved on, and it is time to fully invest in free agency and the 2022 draft class. With a superstar like Josh Allen at the helm, the Bills are always serious Super Bowl contenders and look to add to their roster with key selections in April. Here is an inside look at what General Manager Brandon Beane is thinking when it comes to evaluating this draft class and enhancing Buffalo's roster.

Nick Fierro of Bills Central on Sports Illustrated shared some thoughts on what he could see the team doing regarding the 2022 NFL Draft. When asked about the current team needs of the Bills, Fierro pointed to the defensive side of the ball, particularly at corner and defensive line. With star corner Tre'Davious White coming off an ACL injury and Levi Wallace facing free agency, uncertainty surrounds the position. General Manager Brandon Beane was asked about this during his combine presser, to which he stated, "It's not necessarily the draft, but we definitely have to look at that. Levi is a free agent. Tre's coming off the ACL. He's on schedule, doing a great job, he's there every day working hard, competing the way you guys see him compete in practice. But we'll definitely monitor Levi's situation, and we'll look for depth in free agency if we lose them. But we'll look for it anyway. We're always looking for competition. And then we're definitely going to evaluate the corners here and try and get to know them through this process."

The Bills have invested a steep amount of draft capital to the defensive line in hopes of creating a pass rush unit to help their All-pro secondary. Unfortunately, many of the recent picks have not yet panned out, and Fierro cited the need for better play out of the unit. Certainly, Brandon Beane understands this, and when asked about drafting more players along the defensive line, he said, "I mean, I've just I've been raised, and it's just always been my thought as I've studied teams that you've got to be good up front, both sides of the ball. And you've got to have a quarterback. The next thing you've got to do is you've got to get the other team's quarterback down. And so, it's a position every year, whether it's, again, free agency, the draft, trades, I think you've got to look and be as strong as you can."

With age and pending free agency leaving potential holes in the receiver room, Fierro points to the need to draft a wide receiver that can contribute early. Fierro stated, "when you look at guys like Beasley (Cole Beasley) or Isaiah McKenzie, I am not sure they want to or can afford to bring those guys back. To me, that means potentially trading down in the draft to acquire more picks and focus on getting a guy like Dotson." (Wide Receiver Jahan Dotson, Penn State Full Scouting Report-CLiCK HERE) General Manager Brandon Beane was asked about the depth of the receivers in this year's draft and the growth of the position overall, to which he answered, "So I just think the passing game is -- it used to be when I played, and we all played, we were, you know, if you threw the ball three times a game in middle school, you threw it a lot. And now they hardly run. Most of them are throwing it. So I just think ... more receivers are being developed. There are not two receivers now. There's three and four wide, so more players are getting the opportunity to do that."

