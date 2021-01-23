Interview with Virginia Tech running back Khalil Herbert

After four bumpy years at Kansas, running back Khalil Herbert busted into the spotlight with a career year this past season after transferring to Virginia Tech. In 11 games, Herbert tallied 1,183 rushing yards, averaging 7.6 yards per rush, plus nearly 18 yards per catch for nine touchdowns, in addition to taking on kick return duties and adding 430 return yards (26.9 average). The Fort Lauderdale, Florida native is a well-built, low gravity runner who can do a bit of everything. Constantly stuck in a committee backfield during his time with the Jayhawks, Herbert thrived as the feature back with the Hokies. Get to know the multi-faceted weapon in his one-on-one interview with NFL Draft Bible.

What was it like growing up in your hometown?

Growing up in South Florida it was fun, kids always competing and pushing each other. Me, my brothers, and cousins would always be with one another riding bikes around from my grandmother’s house.

When did you begin playing football and when did you realize that you have a passion for the game of football?

I began playing football when I was five. I realized I had a passion for the game I believe my junior year of high school.

When a NFL scout pops in your game film, explain to us what type of player he should expect to see?

A player that can change the dynamics of the game by being able to take it the distance at any given moment. Big play threat, always doing his job and knows his assignments, has the ability to make defenders miss, and pick up blocks. Can help in the passing game. Breaks long runs.

Name a point during your college career when you had to overcome adversity. What did you learn from that experience?

After my freshman season coming in and being a starter, sophomore year I thought it would be clear I was the starter. I started the season as the third string back but I didn’t complain, just came to practice and workouts everyday ready to work even if things weren’t the way I had planned. My thing was being ready when the opportunity presented itself and that happened in week three versus Ohio in 2017. I learned that opportunity favors the prepared, so now I always prepare to stay ready for whenever I get the chance .

Who has been the toughest opponent you have faced thus far in your career, how did you fare?

The toughest opponent would have to be 2017 against TCU Defense. They completely shut down our offense. Had the worst game of my collegiate career.

What is your offseason like heading into 2020, what areas of your game did you work to improve upon?

During the 2020 offseason, I worked on every area of my game, with a focus on pass protection, being better at reading defenses, body care and maintenance and leg drive, to be able to break more tackles.

What type of leadership intangibles do you bring to the table?

As a leader, I believe I lead best by example. I bring a lot of energy to the team in workouts and practice, but when it’s time to work I do it from the front at a high level.

What is something people might not know about you?