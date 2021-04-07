Interviewing TCU defensive back Ar'Darius Washington

One of the better defensive backs to enter the 2021 NFL Draft is TCU Horned Frogs' defender Ar'Darius Washington. Washington measured in at his pro day at 5075 in height and weighed in at 178-pounds. He ran a 4.61 40-yard dash, benched 225-pounds 17 times, had a vertical jump of 37.5, a broad jump of 1007, ran his 20-yard shuttle at 4.10 seconds, and his three-cone at 7.06 seconds.

The TCU defender posted a whopping 37 tackles in just nine games for the Horned Frogs. Washington was one of the better security blankets at the third level for his team. He plays with physicality and toughness, despite his size.

Despite his lack of size, Washington believes that his game will remain the same at the next level. His physicality and ability to make big tackles on the backend of a defense won't be hindered at the next level.

In the interview, Washington speaks on his ability to bait quarterbacks and what routes to expect receivers to run; he describes it as a game of chess. He uses his speed and his instincts to give the quarterback a different look and make an explosive break on the football.

During the offseason, Washington has spent his time down in Western Florida training and preparing for life in the NFL. He's been training with Paris Ford, Marquez Stevenson, Richard LeCounte, Kary Vincent, and Chazz Surratt.

View the whole video below.

