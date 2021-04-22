Our ShowsLatest NewsNFL DraftRankingsFantasy FootballSI.comMock Drafts
Is Trey Lance a franchise quarterback? Jim Mora answers

Trey Lance has the tools, but can he be a future franchise quarterback?
Former UCLA head coach Jim Mora recently sat down with Zack Patraw to discuss various topics, including Trey Lance and how he projects to the NFL. When asked about the North Dakota State gun-slinger, Mora mentioned playing time and level of competition as two worry areas in Trey Lance's game. But it wasn't all negative when discussing Lance's game with Mora.

Trey Lance has the arm strength and athleticism to be the best North Dakota State quarterback to be in the NFL.

"When you watch him throw the ball and when you watch him move around, watch his arm talent, his mobility, even his maturity, he projects to be a franchise player; otherwise, we wouldn't be talking about him where we are in the draft," says coach Mora.

He went on to discuss his concerns with Lance's game in more detail. "There are some serious concerns when you look at history and players that have come out under similar circumstances with fewer snaps, fewer games played, and fewer chances to go out and prove who they are and who they are not."

The former head coach went on to add that, "The team that takes him is gonna have to have great conviction that he's their guy."

He also mentions how it's essential to see how Lance is off the field and on it. There are always questions regarding how players interact with staff members and teammates. "The team that takes Lance will have answered these questions before they select him," says Mora. 

