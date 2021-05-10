Jets' New Offensive Nucleus Already Connecting

The New York Jets revamped their offense with three picks in the top 34

Following three players selected among the top 34 selections of the NFL Draft, the New York Jets suddenly have a talented nucleus in place. And, shockingly so for the Jets, these three players all come on the offensive side of the ball.

It is shocking because the Jets have made it a habit in recent years to go primarily on defense early in the draft. The past two years, however, the Jets have made five selections in the draft’s first two rounds – all on offense.

Last week, the Jets took BYU quarterback Zach Wilson second overall and followed that pick by moving up nine spots to select USC offensive tackle Alijah Vera-Tucker at No. 14, who projects as a guard. Then with the second pick in the second round, the Jets added a playmaker in wide receiver Elijah Moore out of Ole Miss.

Three players, all of whom will be expected to lift the league’s worst offense last year. Speaking to reporters on Friday, Wilson said he had already started to interact with other draft picks prior to this weekend’s rookie minicamp.

“I just feel like that connection with your guys is super important, you know, there are still more guys I want to reach out to, get to know. A lot of new faces in the building,” Wilson said.

“Of course Elijah, both [of them] actually (Moore and Vera-Tucker)…OLine and receiver. Really, I think that’s where that connection starts, we get on the same page. We become friends, we get to know each other. It starts all there, and now I’ve got to get to know the veteran guys, guys already on the team as well.”

Wilson also said that a number of current players on the Jets have reached out to him, including some on the offensive side as well as others such as defensive lineman Quinnen Williams.

“They’ve actually all reached out to me, it shows these guys care,” Wilson said.

Last season as a junior at BYU, Wilson completed 74 percent of his pass for 3,692 passing yards with 33 touchdowns and three interceptions.