Jim Mora talks about what the Atlanta Falcons should do with their draft pick

NFL Draft Bible’s Zack Patraw sat down with former NFL head coach Jim Mora Jr. to break down the Falcons’ position in the 2021 NFL Draft and dissect some different avenues that the organization can take. After rumors swirling about the Falcons’ interest in North Dakota State’s Trey Lance, Atlanta will be in attendance for his Pro Day today, April 19th, to see the lively young arm talent in person just ten days before the first round of the draft kicks off.

Mora Jr. discussed the idea of the Falcons looking to trade down a few spots in the first round to gain additional capital while still keeping themselves in striking distance for the quarterback they want. He even goes on to further detail why trading back to number six may be a beneficial move; “I think there’s a chance they trade out and still get the guy they want.” Whether the quarterback on the Falcons’ radar is Lance as it is being speculated or even Ohio State’s Justin Fields, Mora Jr. feels it may be time to plan for the organization’s future after quarterback Matt Ryan.

Mora doesn’t dismiss the impact Florida’s Kyle Pitts could provide while talking about the level of talent he can bring to the offense if he is the selection at number four. However, he is wary of the future of the quarterback position in Atlanta. He would hope the front office has a plan in place to address the position later in the draft, calling that a “sketchy plan” as the hit rate in later rounds at the quarterback position is far lower than where they’re positioned in the first round.

With many options at general manager Terry Fontenot’s disposal, the fate of the rest of the draft lies in the number four overall selection and the direction he and the Falcons organization takes.

