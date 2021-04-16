Kansas City Chiefs 7-Round NFL Mock Draft

The Kansas City Chiefs went to their second straight Super Bowl this past season. After winning against the San Francisco 49ers the year before, they took an abysmal loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in this most recent one. The Chiefs will always be contenders as long as they are led by Patrick Mahomes but they’ll need to draft well to fill out the talent around him. The Chiefs currently have eight picks in the draft this year and they could add a bunch of talented players with these assets.

First Round, Pick 31: Zaven Collins, LB, Tulsa

The Chiefs did not have someone who could cover up tight ends and running backs this past season. Bringing in Zaven Collins to play linebacker for them would be a huge upgrade. His coverage skills, size and versatility to rush the passer are huge upgrades for this team. If Collins makes it to pick 31 it would make too much sense.

Round 2, Pick 63: D’Ante Smith, OT, East Carolina

The Chiefs cut both of their starting tackles in order to spend big money on their interior offensive line. They have some interesting pieces at tackle but Smith would make a ton of sense as a blindside protector for Patrick Mahomes. He showed his excellent quickness and strength against high-level rushers at the Senior Bowl and could plug in immediately next to Joe Thuney.

Round 3, Pick 94: JaCoby Stevens, S, LSU

JaCoby Stevens gives them another versatile defensive piece that will allow them to replace Daniel Sorensen. Stevens can play safety or linebacker and likely will do both for the Chiefs. He is also a proven leader and winner and would be an outstanding character add for the Chiefs.

Round 4, Pick 136: Demetric Felton, RB/WR, UCLA

The Chiefs could use another offensive weapon. After cutting Damien Williams, why not double-dip a bit here. They take Demetric Felton who will play a little running back and a little wide receiver for your team. You get a solid backup and change of pace guy, as well as a slot receiver option. To put the icing on the cake, he can be a special team standout for you. This pick would have Andy Reid very happy.

Round 4, Pick 144: Ben Mason, FB, Michigan

There may not be too many better fits in the draft. The Chiefs love to use the fullback position and Ben Mason is the best in this draft. He will be an excellent lead blocker for Clyde Edwards-Helaire and will also give you another option in the receiving game. He will also replace Anthony Sherman who will be missed for the Chiefs.

Round 5, Pick 175: Janarius Robinson, DE, Florida State

The long and athletic defensive end still has a lot of learning to do but he fits the mold of a pass rusher in Steve Spagnolo’s defense. He could be a developmental piece that could pay off immensely in the future. The traits are off the charts for Robinson, he just needs to develop his game more for the league which is why he could land here.

Round 5, Pick 181: Josh Imatorbhebhe, WR, Illinois

The Chiefs have always loved speed in their receivers but they could switch up the mold here and go for the 46-inch vertical wide receiver Imatorbhebhe. He was not super productive in college but wasn't in the best situation. He could now be catching passes from Patrick Mahomes. Adding another wide receiver full of traits just makes too much sense here.

Round 6, Pick 207: Thomas Graham Jr., CB, Oregon

The Oregon corner has some size and physicality which means if he puts it together at the next level he could be outstanding. That being said, he hasn’t connected all the dots which is why the Chiefs could take a shot on him here. This would be a high upside pick with low risk and it makes a ton of sense for a team with cap responsibilities for a long time.

