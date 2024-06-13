Kansas City Chiefs' Day 3 pick, Year 1 starter: CB Kamal Hadden

The Chiefs have created their own cottage industry of later-round CB stars. Tennessee's Kamal Hadden could be next man up. Last season, he allowed 12 catches on 33 targets for 96 yards, 55 yards after the catch, no TD, 3 INT, 6 PBU, and an opponent passer rating of... 7.0. pic.twitter.com/yj9XKqdH9n