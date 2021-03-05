Kansas Pro Day: Pook Williams & Logan Klusman

After the Kansas Pro Day, running back Pooka Williams and long snapper Logan Klusman were made available to speak to the media. Williams felt he performed well and went about his business as usual, something that defensive back Amik Robertson of the Raiders advised him to do. Both trained together in Las Vegas after the running back opted out of the season due to his mother’s health. The draft process is something the Louisiana native thought about his entire life and is a dream coming true for him. Williams does not care about which team drafts him as he will play anywhere. This includes playing running back, receiver or being a punt and kick returner, which are four roles he wants to play at the next level. He models his game after Reggie Bush, who was his favorite player growing up. In middle school, Williams realized his talent and started working very hard to become the best football player he could be. He has always loved the physicality of the game and being a playmaker. Being perceived as an underdog does not bother him stating, “underdogs always come out on top.”

His teammate and long snapper Logan Klusman said jokingly that he had outshined Williams in athletic drills thanks to his quick feet. Calling Williams an honorable special teamer, he elaborated that the running back was an influential person in the locker room who was always around. Klusman was very appreciative of the people showing up for his pro day, explaining that it is difficult to get recognition at the position. He learned how to long snap because his parents told him that it was the easiest way to get on the field as a freshman in high school. Part of his career highlights includes being part of two game-winning snaps in college.

