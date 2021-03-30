Kyle Pitts Has Tested in the 4.45 40-yard Dash Range. What Can We Expect at his Pro Day?

With no Scouting Combine this year thanks to COVID-19 restrictions, Pro-Day testing numbers hold significantly more weight in the 2021 NFL Draft cycle than they have in the past. On March 31, the University of Florida will be hosting its Pro Day. The event will give the Gators’ draft prospects the chance to show off their athleticism. Amidst a talented group, tight end Kyle Pitts is the main attraction.

It is no easy feat to stand out among the former highly-touted recruits that Florida has to offer. That said, Pitts is an exception. The tight end had a prolific career with the Gators. After breaking out in 2019, Pitts recorded 770 yards and 12 touchdowns in only eight games in 2020. He was able to record such gaudy stats thanks to his blend of size, athleticism, hands, refinement and versatility.

Already a projected first-round selection, the Florida star is expected to solidify or even increase his draft stock at his Pro Day. On tape, Pitts knows how to use his large frame and length at the catch point. However, what is perhaps more impressive is his combination of size and movement skills. Listed at 6-foot-6 and 246 pounds on Florida’s 2020 roster, Pitts moves like a big wide receiver. In fact, sources say he has consistently tested in the 4.45 range while training for the 40-yard dash. This is corroborated by a workout video, posted by Pitts, where he ran a 4.46 40-yard dash.

TWEET OF HIM RUNNING A 4.46:

The question when approaching any NFL Draft prospect is what they can do for a team at the professional level. Pitts’s rare blend of size, speed and hands should make him a highly sought-after prospect come draft day. In the meantime, look for him to put on a show at his Pro Day Wednesday.

