Kyle Pitts is considered a LOCK in the top-five of the NFL Draft

According to a source, Florida tight end Kyle Pitts is a lock in the top-five of the NFL Draft.

Kyle Pitts is coming off a huge Pro Day, the Florida tight end solidifying himself as a likely top pick in April’s NFL Draft.

And according to a source, Pitts’ performance has led multiple NFL teams to consider the tight end “a lock as a top-five pick” in the draft. There’s a very real possibility that Pitts is the first non-quarterback selected in the draft’s first round.

His verified numbers at his Pro Day on Wednesday were impressive. Pitts ran an official 4.44 time in the 40 (laser). He also put up 22 repetitions on the 225-pound bench press, a 4.3 shuttle as well as a 34-inch vertical.

One source tells Sports Illustrated’s NFL Draft Bible that Pitts will have met with all 32 NFL teams in virtual meetings following his Pro Day. The level of interest appears high for a player who is the top tight end in this draft class.

The Dallas Cowboys met with Pitts in a meeting that included head coach Mike McCarthy as well as owner Jerry Jones. Also meeting with Pitts virtually were the New York Jets, who had general manager Joe Douglas on the virtual call.

Mel Kiper, in one of his mock drafts a month ago, had Pitts being selected by the Jets at No. 2 overall.

Also, the Detroit Lions (No. 7 in the first round) had head coach Dan Campbell on the virtual meeting along with general manager Bob Quinn. Another possible spot for Pitts is with the Atlanta Falcons, who had a virtual meeting with Pitts that included general manager Terry Fontenot. The Falcons have the fourth overall pick.

The pass-catching tight end solidified himself with a Pro Day that showcased speed and athleticism to back up his production at Florida last year. As a junior, Pitts had 43 catches for 770 yards with 12 touchdowns.

In the SEC Championship Game, a 52-26 loss to No. 1 Atlanta, Pitts had seven catches for 129 yards with a touchdown.

QB | RB | FB | WR | iWR | TE | LT | RT | OG | OC | DT | NG | 3-4 DE | 4-3 DE | 3-4 OLB | 4-3 OLB | ILB | CB | iCB | FS | SS

*The Official 2021 NFL Draft Bible publication is now available for pre-order! Reserve your copy today or go ‘All Access’ and gain instant access to our scouting report database, featuring 500+ profiles and updated daily. Nobody brings you the names you need to know like NFL Draft Bible, become a disciple today and order here!

*CLICK HERE for more in-depth scouting reports, be sure to reserve your copy of the 2021 NFL Draft Bible Publication!

*View our updated dynasty fantasy football rookie ADP

*Listen to us on TWITCH. Follow and subscribe.