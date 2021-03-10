Leinweber’s Top 1-8 Safeties in the 2021 NFL Draft

The 2021 safety class, lacks top-end talent but has some intriguing options in the mid-rounds. With teams transitioning to two-high schemes all over the league, it is important to have playmakers at the third level of a defense. This class offers a variety of different styles, from deep, single high safeties to players who may fit best at linebacker as defenses move closer towards playing positionless football.

8. Ar’Darius Washington, TCU

The undersized safety contributed for two seasons at TCU. Playing as the boundary safety in the Horned Frogs defense, Washington is comfortable in deep halves and deep quarters. His closing speed is very impressive, as he possesses quick burst upon triggering. Carrying verticals is not an issue against most college wideouts. His lateral agility is great allowing him to stay in front of opponents in off and react quickly to two-way goes from the slot. Washington has flashes of absolute brilliance, triggering on routes and concepts from high zones. While his range is sufficient for half a field, he struggles to get sideline-to-sideline on the backend, preventing him from being a single high safety. His scrappy demeanor helps him to tackle opponents when he is carrying momentum. A lack of size causes him to get washed in the run game. This also limits his ability to disrupt receivers at the catch point, as he does not have the length required at times. Washington projects as a nickel or as a safety in a two-high scheme. He is a gifted athlete with occasional playmaking instincts who should at least be a good backup. His size could ultimately hinder him from becoming a starter. Value: 3rd/4th Round

7. Tyree Gillespie, Missouri

Missouri deployed Gillespie in many roles in their defense. He has experience in single-high, two high and in the box as well as in man coverage on tight ends. Gillespie has clean feet in space allowing him to react quickly, after transitioning he is able to close quickly with his burst. He comes down in the run game, taking good angles on outside runs and attempts to wrap ball carriers up. When he gets the chance, Gillespie will lower his shoulder and deliver a hard hit. In man coverage, he stays square displaying his confidence. He can play the ball from behind. Gillespie lacks the speed to have enough range as the single-high safety. Quarterbacks easily move or hold him with their eyes. In deep zones he likes to keep everything in front of him and is hesitant to flip his hips and run, causing him to give up big plays. Gillespie projects as a box safety who is physical in the run game. His versatility allows him to be matched up with tight ends in man or rotate into deep zones occasionally. He will have to improve his block shedding and could perhaps put on some weight without losing his burst to become a starter in such a role. Value: 3rd/4th Round

6. James Wiggins, Cincinnati

A versatile safety, Wiggins has experience in single-high, two high as well as in the slot. He is competitive and physical, not afraid to take on blocks or deliver a hit without committing a penalty. His feet are mostly clean and he moves well in space. Wiggins is smart, taking away routes and concepts in front of him. He is best in the slot, playing in off-man coverage as he is patient, staying square and breaking on underneath routes. Possessing the deep speed that teams covet, he lacks some quick burst and short-area twitch. His hips are a bit stiff preventing him from flipping them around and leading to some missed tackles as he can’t adjust to ballcarriers late. In zone, he is easily manipulated by the quarterback's eyes. Wiggins projects as a slot defender who can rotate into two high coverages. His physicality and intelligence will help him get into a starting lineup but he lacks the high-level athletic traits to transcend a limited role. Wiggins will earn a second contract and be a valuable member of a secondary as the third safety, who has versatility and special teams ability. Value: 3rd/4th Round

5. Jevon Holland, Oregon

Playing the safety position like a veteran at a young age, Holland was deployed as a nickel defender and deep safety for the Ducks. He creates turnovers and is reliable in the run game with zone awareness and the ability to recognize the offense’s intent which shows up on the field. Anticipating passes and tracking the ball, allows him to get his hands on the football. In man coverage he is patient and confident, trusting his technique. Holland is a below-average athlete when it comes to changing directions and running in a straight line, making him a limited player. He lacks range and will struggle to stick with better athletes at the next level. Holland projects as a box safety who will make plays on the football and contribute in run support. his coaching staff will have to help him out by preventing the offense from having favorable matchups with quicker receivers on him. He has the physicality to occasionally cover tight ends as well. Value: 3rd/4th Round

4. Andre Cisco, Syracuse

A volatile player at the safety position, Cisco is a playmaker who can take the ball away but also gives up big plays. The junior is twitched up with foot speed and great burst and explosiveness. Cisco has terrific ball skills, he takes risks to intercept passes and will bait quarterbacks into turnovers. In coverage, he is very undisciplined and susceptible to getting beat deep. Often, he relies too much on his athleticism and struggles to have his eyes in the right place. The Florida native can be late to flip his hips. Cisco has the kind of athleticism and ball skills that could make the difference at the back end of a defense but is way too inconsistent at this point. If a team is confident in their coaching staff and locker room, believing they can correct some of his flaws without taking away his aggressiveness he will be appealing to them as a single high safety. Value: 3rd Round

3. Hamsah Nasirildeen, Florida State

A four-star recruit contributed for the Seminoles as a true freshman and took over as a starting safety midway through his sophomore season. At the end of 2019, he tore his ACL and came back to play only two games in 2020. Nasirildeen is employed in many different roles spanning from deep middle free safety to playing as an outside linebacker on the line of scrimmage. A gifted athlete with his prototypical frame, Naisrildeen possesses the range to get sideline to sideline at the second level. He can stick with linear routes thanks to his speed. His length and athleticism make him dangerous in underneath zones, letting the quarterback lead him to the ball and getting there quickly once he triggers. He is physical as a blitzer and possesses the traits required to take on blocks, having to improve anticipation and hand usage to put it on the field. Nasirildeen is a strong tackler in the open field, using his long arms to wrap up successfully. He has to improve his processing as his eye discipline is up and down and he is late to trigger frequently. Nasirildeen projects as a second-level defender who can be used in a versatile way due to his athleticism. For some teams, he will be an outside linebacker and for others a box safety. His length allows him to match up with tight ends or crowd throwing lanes underneath. He has to speed up his processing to become a starting-caliber player as he is not ready for primetime in year one. Value: 2nd/3rd Round

2. Trevon Moehrig, TCU

A two-year starter in TCU’s two high and quarters focussed defense, Moehrig played mainly as the field safety. His frame is great and he combines it with impressive athleticism. An easy mover in space, Moehrig can backpedal and flip his hips, as well as run with verticals. His burst allows him to break on as well as undercut routes dangerously. In off-man coverage, he is confident, staying square and trusting his athletic ability. Moehrig transitions quickly in zone coverage, using his athleticism to cover ground and break on routes. While he is not tasked with assignments that are too complicated to read, he shows consistent eyes and play recognition, flashing moments of brilliance coming downhill from deep zones. A usually sure tackler, Moehrig can miss if he has to run the opponent down to cut him off as he can overrun angles. He does not have the playmaking instinct required to be a ballhawk, playing conservatively at times. On other occasions, he struggles to locate and track the football preventing him from making a play on it. At times, he leaves physicality to be desired. Moehrig has the athletic profile and size coveted by teams running two high schemes. He should develop into a starter soon who can be a versatile piece in a secondary. A lack of playmaking will put a ceiling on what he can bring to a defense from a value perspective. Value: 2nd Round

1. Richie Grant, UCF

The playmaking safety has played in 48 collegiate games in which he intercepted ten passes, forced six fumbles and made 290 tackles. This experience is apparent on tape, Grant is a smart defensive back who processes quickly pre and post-snap and communicates with his teammates. He has special ball skills in single-high, tracking the football in the air and making plays on it, displaying ranginess despite being an average straight-line athlete. He plays patient and confident in man, sitting on routes and playing the ball through the catch. While he contributes in the run game, he is not the strongest tackler, often getting run over in the hole. Grant projects as a starting safety who can play in deep zones early in his career. His playmaking and intelligence will translate to any defensive scheme. A lack of elite athleticism prevents him from becoming a top-tier player at the position. Value: 2nd Round

