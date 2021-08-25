Leinweber’s Top 5 Players at each Position Before the Season
NFL Draft Bible Senior Scout Lorenz Leinweber's summer scouting top five at each position
After many hours spent in the film room, here are the top five players at each position going into the season. The numbers in the brackets are round grades assigned to the prospects. For example ‘(1)’ would be a first-round grade.
Quarterbacks
- Carson Strong, Nevada (1)
- Spencer Rattler, Oklahoma (1)
- Sam Howell, North Carolina (2)
- Malik Willis, Liberty (2)
- Phil Jurkovec, Boston College (3)
Running Backs
- Kyren Williams, Notre Dame (2)
- Isaiah Spiller, Texas A&M (2)
- Eric Gray, Oklahoma (3)
- Breece Hall, Iowa State (3)
- D’vonte Price, FIU (3)
Wide Receivers
- George Pickens, Georgia (1)
- Treylon Burks, Arkansas (1)
- Garrett Wilson, Ohio State (1)
- John Metchie III, Alabama (1)
- Drake London, USC (2)
Tight Ends
- Jahleel Billingsley, Alabama (2)
- Trey McBride, Colorado State (2)
- Cade Otton, Washington (3)
- Jalen Wydermyer, Texas A&M (4)
- Austin Stogner, Oklahoma (4)
Offensive Tackles
- Evan Neal, Alabama (1)
- Sean Rhyan, UCLA (1)
- Charles Cross, Mississippi State (2)
- Jaxson Kirkland, Washington (2)
- Trevor Penning, Northern Iowa (3)
Interior Offensive Linemen
- Kenyon Green, Texas A&M (1)
- Tyler Linderbaum, Iowa (1)
- Darian Kinnard, Kentucky (1)
- Ikem Ekwonu, NC State (2)
- Jarrett Patterson, Notre Dame (3)
Interior Defensive Linemen
- DeMarvin Leal, Texas A&M (1)
- Jordan Davis, Georgia (2)
- Justin Eboigbe, Alabama (3)
- Travis Jones, Connecticut (3)
- Byron Young, Alabama (4)
Edge Defenders
- Kayvon Thobodeaux, Oregon (1)
- George Karlaftis, Purdue (1)
- Drake Jackson, USC (2)
- Adam Anderson, Georgia (2)
- Travon Walker, Georgia (2)
Linebackers
- Devin Lloyd, Utah (2)
- Payton Wilson, NC State (2)
- Christian Harris, Alabama (3)
- DeMarvion Overshown, Texas (3)
- Nakobe Dean, Georgia (4)
Cornerbacks
- Derek Stingley Jr., LSU (1)
- Andrew Booth Jr., Clemson (1)
- Kaiir Elam, Florida (2)
- Kyler Gordon, Washington (2)
- Alontae Taylor, Tennessee (2)