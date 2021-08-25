August 25, 2021
Leinweber’s Top 5 Players at each Position Before the Season

NFL Draft Bible Senior Scout Lorenz Leinweber's summer scouting top five at each position
After many hours spent in the film room, here are the top five players at each position going into the season. The numbers in the brackets are round grades assigned to the prospects. For example ‘(1)’ would be a first-round grade.

Quarterbacks

Nevada's Carson Strong boasts the natural arm talent and ball placement to be a star in the NFL. 

  1. Carson Strong, Nevada (1)
  2. Spencer Rattler, Oklahoma (1)
  3. Sam Howell, North Carolina (2)
  4. Malik Willis, Liberty (2)
  5. Phil Jurkovec, Boston College (3)

Running Backs

Despite his smaller frame, Kyren Williams is an NFL-ready blocker who plays above his size. 

  1. Kyren Williams, Notre Dame (2)
  2. Isaiah Spiller, Texas A&M (2)
  3. Eric Gray, Oklahoma (3)
  4. Breece Hall, Iowa State (3)
  5. D’vonte Price, FIU (3)

Wide Receivers

George Pickens' size and separation ability make him potentially dominant at the next level.

  1. George Pickens, Georgia (1)
  2. Treylon Burks, Arkansas (1)
  3. Garrett Wilson, Ohio State (1)
  4. John Metchie III, Alabama (1)
  5. Drake London, USC (2)

Tight Ends

One of the nation's most versatile and unique offensive weapons, Jahleel Billingsley is a star at Alabama. 

  1. Jahleel Billingsley, Alabama (2)
  2. Trey McBride, Colorado State (2)
  3. Cade Otton, Washington (3)
  4. Jalen Wydermyer, Texas A&M (4)
  5. Austin Stogner, Oklahoma (4)

Offensive Tackles

A massive offensive tackle with impressive movement skills, Evan Neal may be a future first-round pick. 

  1. Evan Neal, Alabama (1)
  2. Sean Rhyan, UCLA (1)
  3. Charles Cross, Mississippi State (2)
  4. Jaxson Kirkland, Washington (2)
  5. Trevor Penning, Northern Iowa (3)

Interior Offensive Linemen

A dominant guard in 2020, Kenyon Green will move to tackle for the Aggies in 2021. 

  1. Kenyon Green, Texas A&M (1)
  2. Tyler Linderbaum, Iowa (1)
  3. Darian Kinnard, Kentucky (1)
  4. Ikem Ekwonu, NC State (2)
  5. Jarrett Patterson, Notre Dame (3)

Interior Defensive Linemen

DeMarvin Leal is a rare athlete at his size; he can be a gamechanger at the next level. 

  1. DeMarvin Leal, Texas A&M (1)
  2. Jordan Davis, Georgia (2)
  3. Justin Eboigbe, Alabama (3)
  4. Travis Jones, Connecticut (3)
  5. Byron Young, Alabama (4)

Edge Defenders

Arguably the top player in the 2022 NFL Draft, Kayvon Thibodeaux will be a star early in his NFL career. 

  1. Kayvon Thobodeaux, Oregon (1)
  2. George Karlaftis, Purdue (1)
  3. Drake Jackson, USC (2)
  4. Adam Anderson, Georgia (2)
  5. Travon Walker, Georgia (2)

Linebackers

An athletic linebacker prospect, Devin Lloyd has been a star for the Utah Utes. 

  1. Devin Lloyd, Utah (2)
  2. Payton Wilson, NC State (2)
  3. Christian Harris, Alabama (3)
  4. DeMarvion Overshown, Texas (3)
  5. Nakobe Dean, Georgia (4)

Cornerbacks

A consensus All-American in his freshman season, Derek Stingley has the makings of a top-five pick. 

  1. Derek Stingley Jr., LSU (1)
  2. Andrew Booth Jr., Clemson (1)
  3. Kaiir Elam, Florida (2)
  4. Kyler Gordon, Washington (2)
  5. Alontae Taylor, Tennessee (2)

Safeties

Kyle Hamilton's combination of size, movement skills and instincts make him a likely first-round pick. 

  1. Kyle Hamilton, Notre Dame (1)
  2. Brandon Joseph, Northwestern (2)
  3. Lewis Cine, Georgia (2)
  4. Daxton Hill, Michigan (2)
  5. Bubba Bolden, Miami (3)

