Leinweber’s Top 5 Players at each Position Before the Season

NFL Draft Bible Senior Scout Lorenz Leinweber's summer scouting top five at each position

After many hours spent in the film room, here are the top five players at each position going into the season. The numbers in the brackets are round grades assigned to the prospects. For example ‘(1)’ would be a first-round grade.

Quarterbacks

Nevada's Carson Strong boasts the natural arm talent and ball placement to be a star in the NFL.

Running Backs

Despite his smaller frame, Kyren Williams is an NFL-ready blocker who plays above his size.

Wide Receivers

George Pickens' size and separation ability make him potentially dominant at the next level.

Tight Ends

One of the nation's most versatile and unique offensive weapons, Jahleel Billingsley is a star at Alabama.

Offensive Tackles

A massive offensive tackle with impressive movement skills, Evan Neal may be a future first-round pick.

Interior Offensive Linemen

A dominant guard in 2020, Kenyon Green will move to tackle for the Aggies in 2021.

Interior Defensive Linemen

DeMarvin Leal is a rare athlete at his size; he can be a gamechanger at the next level.

Edge Defenders

Arguably the top player in the 2022 NFL Draft, Kayvon Thibodeaux will be a star early in his NFL career.

Linebackers

An athletic linebacker prospect, Devin Lloyd has been a star for the Utah Utes.

Cornerbacks

A consensus All-American in his freshman season, Derek Stingley has the makings of a top-five pick.

Safeties