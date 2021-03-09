Leinweber’s Top 9-16 Safeties in the 2021 NFL Draft

The 2021 safety class, lacks top-end talent but has some intriguing options in the mid-rounds. With teams transitioning to two-high schemes all over the league, it is important to have playmakers at the third level of a defense. This class offers a variety of different styles, from deep, single high safeties to players who may fit best at linebacker as defenses move closer towards playing positionless football.

16. Caden Sterns, Texas

A former five-star recruit, Sterns started at safety as a true freshman for the Longhorns. He's a tremendous athlete at his size with light feet and straight line burst. Sterns transitions easily and closes quickly when he eventually triggers. Sterns lacks physicality and effort taking plays off at the backend. He does not run opponents down in pursuit and is a lackluster tackler. Even if he has the chance to deliver a hit, he comes in conservatively. In run support, he takes poor angles, giving up big plays on the ground. He fails to see the entire field and is unable to locate receivers and the ball in the air preventing him from making plays. Sterns projects as a practice squad safety who has to get more physical and show his team that he cares about the game. While he has the athleticism to contribute, Sterns does not play with the mindset and effort required to be on an NFL roster as he will have to contribute on special teams as well. Value: UDFA

15. Tre Norwood, Oklahoma

A three-year starter in the Sooners secondary, Norwood lost his junior season due to a camp injury and redshirted. The versatile defender aligns as a slot defender, as well as a deep safety in single high and two high defenses. Five of his six career interceptions came in 2020, displaying the ability to find the football in the air and using tape study to identify opposing concepts in the red zone. Norwood has short-area movement skills that allow him to be a capable zone defender, especially underneath where he crowds throwing lanes with active movements and breaks on routes in front of him. He is a liability in the run game, as he struggles to tackle ball carriers, showing poor effort and letting his teammates do the dirty work. Even when he gets a free shot at a receiver going over the middle, Norwood is unable to deliver a physical hit. His eye discipline and technique cost him separation in man coverage as opponents are able to run on his feet and he misses when shooting his hands. He takes too long reading plays at the mesh point and takes false steps against play-action causing him to be out of position. Norwood projects as a potential backup in a zone-heavy secondary due to his versatility and athleticism. He has to improve his tackling and physicality to contribute on special teams and make a roster. Value: 7th Round/UDFA

14. Jamar Johnson, Indiana

A one-year starter for the Hoosiers, Johnson earned first-team All-Big Ten honors as a junior. He has a knack for the football made evident by his four interceptions in only eight games during the 2020 season. Locating and tracking the football comes naturally to him when he is in range. Johnson is intelligent at the backend, displaying a quick trigger in the run game and anticipating routes in deep thirds or fourths. Clean feet allow him to backpedal from off while mirroring the route without letting wideouts run on his toes. Johnson is an average athlete who lacks the range to play single high at the next level. His transitions are slow making him unable to click and close on opponents in front. In run support, he runs the alley with intent. A lack of twitch and pursuit angles that are too aggressive cause him to miss many tackles, even in condensed spaces at the sideline or in the hole. At times he takes plays off, showing an unwillingness to tackle. Johnson projects as a deep safety in a two-high scheme, who is intelligent and can take the ball away occasionally. His average athleticism and inability to tackle could keep him off the field. He will have to contribute on special teams to make a roster. Value: 6th/7th Round

13. Damar Hamlin, Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh’s team captain and starter since his redshirt freshman season is comfortable in split field looks as well as in man coverage against tight ends. He has fluid hips and is an easy mover in space. In man coverage, he gets his hands on receivers and can stick with bigger ones such as tight ends while lacking the quickness to hang with slot receivers. When playing zone he largely goes where the quarterback's eyes lead him causing him to miss routes behind. He does not break on passes aggressively as he does not possess enough explosiveness. Hamlin is a solid run defender who is smart and tackles sufficiently, he could work on being more physical when getting blocked. He lacks the range to play in single high as he cannot get sideline-to-sideline. Hamlin projects as a backup safety in a split field system who can play and do his job but will not make too many plays. Outside of his fluidity, he does not possess enough desirable traits to cost significant draft capital. Value: 6th Round

12. Paris Ford, Pittsburgh

A Pittsburgh native and two-year starter for the Panthers, Ford opted out midway through the 2020 season. The undersized safety is deployed in a two-high-heavy scheme. Ford comes downhill aggressive despite his size, throwing his shoulder around and delivering hard hits. An instinctive player, he has the ability to blow plays up at times as he recognizes them pre-snap. In underneath zones, he is a playmaker, getting his hands on the football and forcing turnovers. Showing average athleticism, Ford does not possess the rage to play single high. In deep zones he is often stationary, taking plays off and playing with a lack of urgency. He does not have the short-area quickness and discipline needed to be an asset in space. Ford projects as a backup safety who will contribute on special teams thanks to his physicality. He lacks the size to be a box safety and the athleticism to play in deep zones making him a difficult prospect to get on the field. Off-field and durability concerns could further hurt his draft stock. Value: 6th Round

11. Richard LeCounte, Georgia

An undersized safety, LeCounte has experience in single-high, the slot and cover two. He possesses quick burst to break on routes and get up to his comparatively moderate speed quickly. Great reactions and soft hands allow him to take the football away if it is in his vicinity. In zone coverage, he gets caught flat-footed too much and has routes coming open behind him repeatedly. While he has the movement skills to mirror receivers in man, he lacks the discipline needed to be a nickel defender in a man scheme. A solid tackler for his size, LeCounte is too small to get bigger ball carriers down consistently. LeCounte projects as a backup safety who will have to show he can contribute on teams which he should, thanks to his movement skills. If a team can get him to play more disciplined he could become a starter in the slot or a two-high scheme but he has a long way to go to be trusted in deep zones. Value: 5th/6th Round

10. Damien Sherwood, Auburn

The three-year contributor before declaring early was deployed all over the field at Auburn. Sherwood lined up as a deep safety as well as an outside linebacker on the ball. He has great size and length for the position, allowing him to match up with tight ends. This length also helps him to get his hands on the ball, breaking up passes from behind or when undercutting routes. He is a solid tackler, wrapping up reliably and holding on to anything he can in space. When taking on blocks, he uses his hands well and even puts some blockers on the ground displaying violence. Sherwood is not athletic enough to play in deep zones at the next and while he has fluid hips, he lacks the speed to cover enough ground deep. At the second level, it is a different story. He is not a playmaker at this point as he does not take the football away and fails to make many plays in the backfield. Sherwood projects as a box safety or even outside linebacker who has the size and physicality required to play at the second level. He has to become more confident to use his athleticism and speed up his processing to be a starter. He can match up with tight ends and contribute on special teams to start his career. Value: 4th/5th Round

9. JaCoby Stevens, LSU

An oversized safety, Stevens was deployed in many deep zones by the Tigers. He has apparent speed when he triggers downhill or is asked to run vertically. He finds in-breaking underneath routes from cover two, triggering and delivering a hard hit. Stevens is best at the second level, using his athleticism to defend RPO’s. In man coverage, he plays the hands of the receiver, breaking passes up successfully. His play style from deep is rather conservative for the most part as he often acts as the last line of defense limiting his ability to be a playmaker in run support. He is most comfortable reading a half field from deep and lacks the ability to change directions at high speeds to have extra range. Stevens projects as a second-level defender whether as a box safety or WILL linebacker. His athleticism makes him well-suited for today’s game and he can rotate to a robber role or into a deep half or quarter on occasion. Stevens has to improve his physicality in run support and show that he can man up against tight ends to become a starter. His physical tools are what make him an exciting prospect. Value: 4th Round

