Los Angeles Rams 7-Round NFL Mock Draft

The Los Angeles Rams do not have a first-round pick. They won’t have one next year, or the year after that either. The Rams have been a competitive team for years now despite not picking in the first round since 2016, and they may be at their best now with recent addition (at the expense of multiple first-round picks) quarterback Matthew Stafford.

With only six picks in this year’s draft, the Rams would like to hit on win-now players, as they have shown little evidence that they are planning for the long-term future.

The Rams are early-favorites to be contending for a Super Bowl in 2022, and the final additions to their roster will be made in Cleveland at the draft.

Round 2, Pick 57: JaCoby Stevens, safety, LSU

The Rams have consistently drafted safeties each of the last four years, with the exception of the 2018 draft. Stevens is a safety, but has significant linebacker experience and was a consistent hybrid type at LSU. More of a “defensive weapon,” Rams defensive coordinator Raheem Morris will like what he sees from Stevens’ versatility. He even has experience rushing the passer.

Round 3, PIck 89: Marlon Tuipulotu, 3-4 defensive end, USC

The best way to maximize the talent on the Rams’ defense is to free up or compliment Aaron Donald as much as possible. Tuipulotu is a massive defensive end with the explosive power to create havoc for an offensive line that is also defending from Donald and Leonard Floyd. If Tuipulotu can ever require more than one offensive lineman’s attention, he has done his job in freeing up Donald and helping maximize that defense. Tuipulotu can do that.

Round 3, Pick 104: Walker Little, offensive tackle, Stanford

Little is a polarizing prospect, but at his core, he is a 6’7” 309 lbs. offensive tackle, and people that size and who play that position are rare to come by. The Rams currently employ the ageless Andrew Whitworth, who could retire at any moment. In a class with a deep second tier of offensive tackle talent, the Rams can afford to hold out to late in the third round to get Little. Possessing the physical measurements to be an offensive tackle in the NFL, Little could have a season to learn from Whitworth and develop into a reliable starter.

Round 4, Pick 142: Sadarius Hutcherson, interior offensive lineman, USC

With the addition of quarterback Matthew Stafford, the Rams’ passing game will surely become more dangerous. What could make that passing game even more dangerous would be to maximize Stafford with the continued improvement of the Rams’ running game as well. Hutcherson is a great addition in the running game for Los Angeles and could help improve an often-questionable offensive line.

Round 6, Pick 210: Jordon Scott, nose guard, Oregon

The Rams have their pass-rushing defensive tackle in Aaron Donald, an effective edge-rusher in Leonard Floyd, and have now added 3-4 defensive end Marlon Tuipulotu. Their current nose guard on the defensive line is Sebastian Joseph-Day, a sixth-round pick in 2018. In 2021, they take another sixth-round nose guard in Jordon Scott. With the same philosophy as taking Tuipulotu, the Rams should add defensive linemen who can require the attention of more than one offensive lineman to create stress that Aaron Donald can take advantage of. Scott is another massive run defender who will require a double team on the line, freeing up Donald on the interior.

Round 7, Pick 254: Paddy Fisher, linebacker, Northwestern

Each of the past four years, the Rams have drafted a linebacker to improve their run defense. This year will be no exception, especially as the inside linebacker position still seems to be a need for the team. At this point in the draft, teams are selecting players who they would otherwise prioritize in free agency, and Fisher is right on that cusp of being a priority free agent or a draft target. A highly productive starter at Northwestern, he is a low-ceiling choice to add depth and reliability in the run game.

The purpose of the 2021 NFL Draft to the Los Angeles Rams is to make the most of their brightest spots on the team to push for a Super Bowl. Maximizing Aaron Donald and their potent offense with new quarterback Matthew Stafford should be the Rams’ highest priority in the draft. With this haul, the Rams become even more dangerous.

