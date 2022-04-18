Skip to main content
Los Angeles Rams: NFL Draft, Team Needs, Free Agents, Offseason Tracker

Tracking the Los Angeles Rams' off-season acquisitions, including free agent signings, along with important NFL Draft needs and positions to fill.

Los Angeles Rams

2021 Record: 12-5 (Super Bowl Champions)
Base Defense: 3-4

Team Needs:

  • ILB
  • LG
  • OLB
  • RG
  • RT
  • CB
  • NT
  • PT
FRANCHISE PLAYER: None

TRANSITION PLAYER: None

UNRESTRICTED FREE AGENTS (not tendered offers)

G Jamil Demby (not tendered as ERFA)

S Jake Gervais (not tendered as ERFA)

LB Troy Reeder (not tendered as RFA)

UNRESTRICTED FREE AGENTS

WR Odell Beckham Jr.

CB Donte Deayon

RB Buddy Howell

RB Sony Michel

WR Brandon Powell

RESTRICTED FREE AGENTS

K Matt Gay (tendered at $2.54M with fifth-round pick as

compensation)

LB Travin Howard (tendered at $2.54M with seventh-round pick as

compensation)

PLAYERS ACQUIRED

WR Allen Robinson II (UFA Bears; $46.5M/3 yrs, $30.75M gtd/$14M SB/$5.25M gtd RB)

PLAYERS RE-SIGNED

C Brian Allen (UFA; $18M/3 yrs, $8M gtd/$2M injury only/$4M SB)

T Joe Noteboom (UFA; $40M/3 yrs, $25M gtd/$8.5M injury only/$10M SB)

PLAYERS LOST

G Austin Corbett (17/17; UFA Panthers; $25.25M/3 yrs, $19.6M gtd/$9.765M SB)

P Johnny Hekker (17/0; released)

NT Sebastian Joseph-Day (7/7; UFA Chargers; $24M/3 yrs, $16.5M gtd/$7.5M SB)

LB Von Miller (9/9; UFA Bills; $120M/6 yrs, $51.435M gtd/$6.345M injury only/$18.525M SB)

TE Johnny Mundt (6/0; UFA Vikings; $2.415M/2 yrs, $200K SB)

LB Ogbonnia Okoronkwo (13/0; UFA Texans; $3.25M/1 yr, $1M gtd/$625K SB)

T Andrew Whitworth (15/15; retired)

CB Darious Williams (14/13; UFA Jaguars; $30M/3 yrs, $18M gtd/$1.5M SB)

WR Robert Woods (9/9; traded Titans)

2022 NFL Draft Picks

Round 3 - No. 104 (Compensatory)

Round 4 - No. 142 (Compensatory)

Round 5 - No. 175

Round 6 - No. 212 (Compensatory)

Round 6 - No. 213 (Compensatory)

Round 6 - No. 219 (Compensatory)

Round 7 - No. 239 (from Miami Dolphins)

Round 7 - No. 254

Los Angeles Rams
Los Angeles Rams

