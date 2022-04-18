Los Angeles Rams: NFL Draft, Team Needs, Free Agents, Offseason Tracker
Los Angeles Rams
2021 Record: 12-5 (Super Bowl Champions)
Base Defense: 3-4
Team Needs:
- ILB
- LG
- OLB
- RG
- RT
- CB
- NT
- PT
FRANCHISE PLAYER: None
TRANSITION PLAYER: None
UNRESTRICTED FREE AGENTS (not tendered offers)
G Jamil Demby (not tendered as ERFA)
S Jake Gervais (not tendered as ERFA)
LB Troy Reeder (not tendered as RFA)
UNRESTRICTED FREE AGENTS
WR Odell Beckham Jr.
CB Donte Deayon
RB Buddy Howell
RB Sony Michel
WR Brandon Powell
RESTRICTED FREE AGENTS
K Matt Gay (tendered at $2.54M with fifth-round pick as
compensation)
LB Travin Howard (tendered at $2.54M with seventh-round pick as
compensation)
PLAYERS ACQUIRED
WR Allen Robinson II (UFA Bears; $46.5M/3 yrs, $30.75M gtd/$14M SB/$5.25M gtd RB)
PLAYERS RE-SIGNED
C Brian Allen (UFA; $18M/3 yrs, $8M gtd/$2M injury only/$4M SB)
T Joe Noteboom (UFA; $40M/3 yrs, $25M gtd/$8.5M injury only/$10M SB)
PLAYERS LOST
G Austin Corbett (17/17; UFA Panthers; $25.25M/3 yrs, $19.6M gtd/$9.765M SB)
P Johnny Hekker (17/0; released)
NT Sebastian Joseph-Day (7/7; UFA Chargers; $24M/3 yrs, $16.5M gtd/$7.5M SB)
LB Von Miller (9/9; UFA Bills; $120M/6 yrs, $51.435M gtd/$6.345M injury only/$18.525M SB)
TE Johnny Mundt (6/0; UFA Vikings; $2.415M/2 yrs, $200K SB)
LB Ogbonnia Okoronkwo (13/0; UFA Texans; $3.25M/1 yr, $1M gtd/$625K SB)
T Andrew Whitworth (15/15; retired)
CB Darious Williams (14/13; UFA Jaguars; $30M/3 yrs, $18M gtd/$1.5M SB)
WR Robert Woods (9/9; traded Titans)
2022 NFL Draft Picks
Round 3 - No. 104 (Compensatory)
Round 4 - No. 142 (Compensatory)
Round 5 - No. 175
Round 6 - No. 212 (Compensatory)
Round 6 - No. 213 (Compensatory)
Round 6 - No. 219 (Compensatory)
Round 7 - No. 239 (from Miami Dolphins)
Round 7 - No. 254