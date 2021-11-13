Skip to main content
November 13, 2021
Massive Tight End Indicates He Is 50/50 About Turning Pro

Nebraska tight end Austin Allen is still considering to declare for the NFL Draft
Author:

Nebraska tight end Austin Allen has indicated that he is on the fence about declaring for the upcoming 2022 NFL Draft or remaining in Lincoln. The 6-foot-8, 275 pound junior still has two years of eligibility left. However, he is currently enjoying one of the best single seasons of any tight end in Cornhuskers history, registering 29 catches for 404 receiving yards and two touchdowns.

“To not be able to get it done for people who live in this state that is a factor, aside from not necessarily wanting to leave my guys after this year,” Allen stated. “I could come back and lead them to a winning season, take them to a postseason. That’s a big part of my decision that I have to make over the next few weeks.”

Due to his pass-catching prowess and route running ability, Allen is viewed as a big offensive weapon who could pose as a huge mismatch advantage in the red zone at the next level. A team captain, as voted on by his teammates, Allen is known for his great work ethic and leadership inside the locker room. He has been transparent about his situation with the current coaching staff.

“I sat down (Sean) Beckton last week and he was getting a feel for what I was thinking,” Allen said. “I told him the bye week I’d sit down and talk with my family, talk with some scouts and see what grade I’m looking at right now. I’m probably 50/50."

While there is no doubt that Allen could make an immediate impact as a receiving threat at the next level, his blocking skill-set remains a work in progress. At this juncture, he would be viewed as a potential mid-round selection, with the ability to move into the top 100 with a strong draft cycle.

“If I get a good grade then there’s an option to play professional football,” he said. 

