Minnesota Vikings: NFL Draft, Team Needs, Free Agents, Offseason Tracker

Minnesota Vikings

2021 Record: 8-9 (Second in NFC North)

Base Defense: 4-3

Team Needs:

CB

FS

SAM

TE

DE

LG

MIKE

DE

OC

DT

WR

FRANCHISE PLAYER: None

TRANSITION PLAYER: None

UNRESTRICTED FREE AGENTS

CB Mackensie Alexander

LB Anthony Barr

WR Chad Beebe

DE Tashawn Bower

RB Wayne Gallman Jr.

DE Everson Griffen

TE Christopher Herndon IV

T Rashod Hill

CB Patrick Peterson

DT Sheldon Richardson

TE Luke Stocker

WR Dede Westbrook

RESTRICTED FREE AGENTS

K Greg Joseph (tendered at $2.433M with no compensation)

PLAYERS ACQUIRED

T/G Jesse Davis (FA Dolphins; terms unknown)

CB Nate Hairston (UFA Broncos; terms unknown)

LB Jordan Hicks (FA Cardinals; $10M/2 yrs, $4.45M fully gtd/$3M SB/$1.5M gtd/injury

TE Johnny Mundt (UFA Rams; $2.415M/2 yrs, $200K SB)

DT Harrison Phillips (UFA Bills; $19.5M/3 yrs, $12.9M gtd/$7M SB)

G Austin Schlottmann (not tendered as RFA by Broncos; terms unknown)

TE Tye Smith (FA; terms unknown)

LB Za’Darius Smith (FA Packers; $42M/3 yrs, $10.5M gtd/$5.05M injury only/$5M SB)

CB Chandon Sullivan (UFA Packers; $1.75M/1 yr, $665K SB)

PLAYERS RE-SIGNED

P Jordan Berry (UFA; $1.12M/1 yr, no gtd)

PLAYERS LOST

C Mason Cole (14/7; UFA Steelers; $15.75M/3 yrs, $4.565 SB)

G Dakota Dozier (6/0; UFA Bears; $1.2M/1 yr)

TE Tyler Conklin (17/15; UFA Jets; $20.25M/3 yrs, $10M gtd/$5.065M SB)

QB Sean Mannion (UFA; $1.272M/1 yr, $277K gtd)

DT Michael Pierce (8/8; released)

LB Nick Vigil (16/12; UFA Cardinals; $1.77M gtd/1 yr, $550K SB)

S Xavier Woods (17/17; UFA Panthers; $15M/3 yrs. $6.035M gtd/$5M SB)

2022 NFL Draft Picks:

Round 1 - No. 12

Round 2 - No. 46

Round 3 - No. 77

Round 5 - No. 156 (from Baltimore Ravens)

Round 6 - No. 184 (from New York Jets)

Round 6 - No. 191 (from Baltimore Ravens)

Round 6 - No. 192

Round 7 - No. 251 (from San Francisco 49ers)