New England Patriots 7-Round NFL Mock Draft

After a disappointing 2020 season, it's time to get back to the basics for the Patriots. A good draft could go a long way toward writing last season's wrongs. The Patriots' biggest issue was simply a lack of talent on their roster. They need a fresh dose of young talent to give them a spark for the 2021 campaign.

It’s challenging to get inside the mind of head coach Bill Belichick as an evaluator. He’s always gone against the grain in his draft style, which has been met with its fair share of criticism in the last few years. Without quarterback Tom Brady, the Patriots noticeably struggled in all facets of the game in 2020. This could be one of Belichick's most important draft classes since he was hired as head coach in New England in 2000.

Here is a seven-round mock draft for the New England Patriots:

Round 1, Pick 15: Gregory Rousseau, DE, Miami

A young, gifted defensive end like Rousseau could be just the spark the Patriots are looking to add. Rousseau is a talented pass rusher who has superior instincts. Although he sat out in 2020, many experts expect him to be taken in the middle to late first round.

Round 2, Pick 46: Dylan Moses, LB, Alabama

On the way to Alabama's 2020 national championship, Moses experienced many setbacks, which affected his play. He looked like a shell of his 2019 self at times. If he's healthy and ready to go, I think New England would love to add Moses to their team. On tape, Moses presents as a physical linebacker who can disrupt the line of scrimmage.

Round 4, Pick 111: D'Wayne Eskridge, WR, Western Michigan

After a dominant 2020 season, Eskridge was invited to the Senior Bowl. Eskridge caught many scouts' eyes as a dynamic route-runner who can do a lot in space. His size could present an issue, but he has afterburners that make him an electric playmaker lined up in the slot. The Patriots desperately need players like Eskridge that can get past defenders and make plays for the quarterback.

Round 5, Pick 142: Kellen Mond, QB, Texas A&M

Even with quarterback Cam Newton back for the 2021 season, it would be wise for the Patriots to select a quarterback in this year's draft. Mond could be a project that would benefit from learning behind Newton.

Round 6, Pick 171: Amari Rodgers, WR, Clemson

Belichick should continue to find talent on the outside. The talent disparity in their skill players was evident in most of their games during the 2020 season. While Rodgers has a chance to be a fourth- or fifth-round pick, the Patriots should pursue his talents if he falls. He is a twitchy receiver that can play on the outside or in the slot.

Round 6, Pick 173: David Moore, Interior OL, Grambling State

It wouldn't surprise anyone if the Patriots pick an offensive lineman at some point in the draft. Moore is one of the top FCS prospects in the 2021 cycle and his size and strength will transition well to the NFL. In Mobile at the Senior Bowl, the Grambling State product handled himself well against the top talent on the defensive line.

Round 7, Pick 207: Noah Gray, TE, Duke

The Patriots need a tight end after not having found a replacement for Rob Gronkowski after his departure in March, 2019. If Gray is available in the seventh round, it could be an excellent option for the Patriots. With a few big-name tight ends in free agency, New England could look to add to the position that way.

QB | RB | FB | WR | iWR | TE | LT | RT | OG | OC | DT | NG | 3-4 DE | 4-3 DE | 3-4 OLB | 4-3 OLB | ILB | CB | iCB | FS | SS

*Get more scouting reports just like this one at AllAccessFootball.com. Over 500 reports are being updated and will be available before the NFL Draft

*The Official 2021 NFL Draft Bible publication is now available for pre-order! Reserve your copy today or go ‘All Access’ and gain instant access to our scouting report database, featuring 500+ profiles and updated daily. Nobody brings you the names you need to know like NFL Draft Bible, become a disciple today and order here!

*CLICK HERE for more in-depth scouting reports, be sure to reserve your copy of the 2021 NFL Draft Bible Publication!

*View our updated dynasty fantasy football rookie ADP

*Listen to us on TWITCH. Follow and subscribe.