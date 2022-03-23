New England Patriots: NFL Draft, Team Needs, Free Agents, Offseason Tracker
NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS
2021 Record: 10-7 (Second Place, AFC East [WildCard])
Base Defense: 3-4
TEAM NEEDS:
- RT
- MIKE
- WR
- SAM
- CB
- DE
- CB
- FS
- RG
2022 FREE AGENT/TRADE ADDITIONS
FA: WR Ty Montgomery (Saints), CB Terrance Mitchell (Texans),
TRADE: LB Mack Wilson (Browns)
2022 FA RE-SIGNINGS
QB Brian Hoyer, S Devin McCourty, OT Trent Brown, ST Matthew Slater, LB Ja'Whaun Bentley, K Nick Folk, RB James White
2022 OFFSEASON DEPARTURES
FA LOST: CB J.C. Jackson (Chargers)
TRADED: OG Shaq Mason (Buccanneers), DL Chase Winovich (Browns);
Released LB Kyle Van Noy.
2022 NFL DRAFT PICKS
Round 1 – No. 21
Round 2 – No. 54
Round 3 – No. 85
Round 4 – No. 127
Round 5 – No. 170 (from Tampa Bay)
Round 6 – No. 200
Round 6 – No. 210 (from LA Rams)