New England Patriots: NFL Draft, Team Needs, Free Agents, Offseason Tracker

Tracking the New England Patriots' off-season acquisitions, including free agent signings, along with important NFL Draft needs and positions to fill.

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS

2021 Record: 10-7 (Second Place, AFC East [WildCard])

Base Defense: 3-4

TEAM NEEDS:

  • RT
  • MIKE
  • WR
  • SAM
  • CB
  • DE
  • CB
  • FS
  • RG
pats-draft

2022 FREE AGENT/TRADE ADDITIONS

FA: WR Ty Montgomery (Saints), CB Terrance Mitchell (Texans), 

TRADE: LB Mack Wilson (Browns)

2022 FA RE-SIGNINGS

QB Brian Hoyer, S Devin McCourty, OT Trent Brown, ST Matthew Slater, LB Ja'Whaun Bentley, K Nick Folk, RB James White 

2022 OFFSEASON DEPARTURES

FA LOST: CB J.C. Jackson (Chargers)

TRADED: OG Shaq Mason (Buccanneers), DL Chase Winovich (Browns); 

Released LB Kyle Van Noy.

2022 NFL DRAFT PICKS

Round 1 – No. 21

Round 2 – No. 54

Round 3 – No. 85

Round 4 – No. 127

Round 5 – No. 170 (from Tampa Bay)

Round 6 – No. 200

Round 6 – No. 210 (from LA Rams)

