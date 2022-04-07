New Orleans Saints: NFL Draft, Team Needs, Free Agents, Offseason Tracker
Tracking the New Orleans Saints' off-season acquisitions, including free agent signings, along with important NFL Draft needs and positions to fill.
NEW ORLEANS SAINTS
2021 Record: 9-8 (Second Place, NFC South)
Head Coach: Dennis Allen
Base Defense: 4-3
TEAM NEEDS:
- LT
- QB
- WR
- ILB
- SS
- DT
- RB
2022 FREE AGENT/TRADE ADDITIONS
FA: QB Andy Dalton (Bears), S Daniel Sorenson (Chiefs), S Marcus Maye (Jets), DE Taco Charlton (Steelers), DT Kentavius Street (49ers), DT Jaleel Johnson (Texans)
2022 FA RE-SIGNINGS
QB Jameis Winston, WR Tre'Quan Smith, TE Juwan Johnson, DB Marshon Lattimore (Restructure), DT Shy Tuttle, DB P.J. Williams
2022 OFFSEASON DEPARTURES
FA LOST: OT Terron Armstead (Dolphins), S Marcus Williams (Ravens)
RETIRED: S Malcolm Jenkins, LB Craig Robertson
Scroll to Continue
Read More
Waived K Brett Maher.
2022 NFL DRAFT PICKS
Total: 7
Round 1 – No. 16 (from Philadelphia)
Round 1 – No. 19 (from Philadelphia)
Round 2 – No. 49
Round 3 – No. 98 (compensatory)
Round 4 – No. 120
Round 5 – No. 161
Round 6 – No. 194 (from Indianapolis)