New Orleans Saints: NFL Draft, Team Needs, Free Agents, Offseason Tracker

Tracking the New Orleans Saints' off-season acquisitions, including free agent signings, along with important NFL Draft needs and positions to fill.

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS

2021 Record: 9-8 (Second Place, NFC South)

Head Coach: Dennis Allen

Base Defense: 4-3

TEAM NEEDS:

  • LT
  • QB
  • WR
  • ILB
  • SS
  • DT
  • RB
2022 FREE AGENT/TRADE ADDITIONS

FA: QB Andy Dalton (Bears), S Daniel Sorenson (Chiefs), S Marcus Maye (Jets), DE Taco Charlton (Steelers), DT Kentavius Street (49ers), DT Jaleel Johnson (Texans)

2022 FA RE-SIGNINGS

QB Jameis Winston, WR Tre'Quan Smith, TE Juwan Johnson, DB Marshon Lattimore (Restructure), DT Shy Tuttle, DB P.J. Williams

2022 OFFSEASON DEPARTURES

FA LOST: OT Terron Armstead (Dolphins), S Marcus Williams (Ravens)

RETIRED: S Malcolm Jenkins, LB Craig Robertson

Waived K Brett Maher.

2022 NFL DRAFT PICKS

Total: 7

Round 1 – No. 16 (from Philadelphia)

Round 1 – No. 19 (from Philadelphia)

Round 2 – No. 49

Round 3 – No. 98 (compensatory)

Round 4 – No. 120

Round 5 – No. 161

Round 6 – No. 194 (from Indianapolis)

