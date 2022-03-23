Skip to main content
New York Jets: NFL Draft, Team Needs, Free Agents, Offseason Tracker

Tracking the New York Jets' off-season acquisitions, including free agent signings, along with important NFL Draft needs and positions to fill.

NEW YORK JETS

2021 Record: 4-13 (Fourth Place, AFC East)
Base Defense: 4-3

TEAM NEEDS:

  • DE
  • RT
  • WR
  • WILL
  • DT
  • SAM
  • CB
  • FS
jets draft

2022 FREE AGENT/TRADE ADDITIONS

FA: TE C.J. Uzomah (Bengals), S Jordan Whitehead (Buccaneers), CB D.J. Reed (Seahawks), OG Laken Tomlinson (49ers), TE Tyler Conklin (Vikings), DE Jacob Martin (Texans)

2022 FA RE-SIGNINGS

WR Braxton Berrios, RB Tevin Coleman, QB Joe Flacco, OL Dan Feeney, DT Nathan Shepherd, S Lamarcus Joyner, OL Conor McDermott, S Will Parks

2022 OFFSEASON DEPARTURES

FA LOST: WR Jamison Crowder (Bills), S Marcus Maye (Saints)

TRADED: LB Blake Cashman (Texans)

2022 NFL DRAFT PICKS

Round 1 – No. 4

Round 1 – No. 10 (from Seattle)

Round 2 – No. 35

Round 2 – No. 38 (from Carolina)

Round 3 – No. 69

Round 4 – No. 111 (from Carolina)

Round 4 – No. 117 (from Minnesota)

Round 5 – No. 146

Round 5 – No. 163 (from Pittsburgh)

