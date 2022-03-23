New York Jets: NFL Draft, Team Needs, Free Agents, Offseason Tracker
Tracking the New York Jets' off-season acquisitions, including free agent signings, along with important NFL Draft needs and positions to fill.
NEW YORK JETS
2021 Record: 4-13 (Fourth Place, AFC East)
Base Defense: 4-3
TEAM NEEDS:
- DE
- RT
- WR
- WILL
- DT
- SAM
- CB
- FS
2022 FREE AGENT/TRADE ADDITIONS
FA: TE C.J. Uzomah (Bengals), S Jordan Whitehead (Buccaneers), CB D.J. Reed (Seahawks), OG Laken Tomlinson (49ers), TE Tyler Conklin (Vikings), DE Jacob Martin (Texans)
2022 FA RE-SIGNINGS
WR Braxton Berrios, RB Tevin Coleman, QB Joe Flacco, OL Dan Feeney, DT Nathan Shepherd, S Lamarcus Joyner, OL Conor McDermott, S Will Parks
2022 OFFSEASON DEPARTURES
FA LOST: WR Jamison Crowder (Bills), S Marcus Maye (Saints)
TRADED: LB Blake Cashman (Texans)
2022 NFL DRAFT PICKS
Round 1 – No. 4
Round 1 – No. 10 (from Seattle)
Round 2 – No. 35
Round 2 – No. 38 (from Carolina)
Round 3 – No. 69
Round 4 – No. 111 (from Carolina)
Round 4 – No. 117 (from Minnesota)
Round 5 – No. 146
Round 5 – No. 163 (from Pittsburgh)