NEWS: Former Sun Devils Quarterback Headed To LSU

Following the 2021 season, many thought the time had to come for Arizona State quarterback Jayden Daniels to declare for the NFL draft. So when he announced his return to be the signal-caller for the Sun Devils, it came as a bit of a surprise. Now it seems that Daniels will still be playing college football, just not for the same team as his past three seasons.

One of the biggest hires this offseason was former Notre Dame Head Coach Brian Kelly to LSU. The Tigers are looking to return to the winning ways of their historic 2019 season and brought in a proven leader to guide the program in Kelly. The impact was felt immediately as LSU landed a top-three recruiting class with big-name declarations. Now they have a prominent transfer as well.

First reported by Pete Thamel of ESPN, Daniels has decided that the Tigers of LSU give him the best chance to develop into an NFL-ready quarterback and win at the collegiate level. It should be noted that Daniels will not arrive as a clear-cut starter with notable recruits on the roster. As Thamel stated, “He’s expected to be a contender to start at LSU, which has a strong quarterback room but no obvious starter. He'll be competing with the trio of redshirt senior Myles Brennan, redshirt freshman Garrett Nussmeier and early enrollee Walker Howard.”

It will be an interesting spring and summer down in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, with a program rebuild and quarterback competition on the docket for coach Kelly. If Daniels can win the job and maintain it during the gauntlet that is the SEC regular season, look for him to become a considerable prospect in the 2023 NFL Draft.

