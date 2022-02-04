NFL Draft: 2022 All-East-West Shrine Bowl Team

Skip to main content
The 97th Annual East-West Shrine Bowl is officially in the books. It was an evolving 128-man roster throughout the week, which featured dozens of draftable prospects.

The 97th Annual East-West Shrine Bowl is officially in the books. It was an evolving 128-man roster throughout the week, which featured dozens of draftable prospects. Here is the NFL Draft Bible 2022 All-East-West Shrine Bowl Team, which factors in the week of practice and game performance. Make sure you remember the names, these men will be playing on Sundays!

Offense

QB EJ Perry, Brown

RB Jashaun Corbin, Florida State

WR Emeka Emezie, North Carolina State

Charleston Rambo, Miami

WR Kyle Philips, UCLA

TE Jelani Woods, Virginia

OT Vederian Lowe, Illinois

OG Jean Delance, Florida

C Hayden Howerton, SMU

OG Tyrese Robinson, Oklahoma

OT Myron Cunningham, Arkansas

Defense

DE Myron Tagovailoa, Notre Dame

DT Marquan McCall, Kentucky

DT Matthew Butler, Tennessee

DE De'Shaan Dixon, Norfolk State

LB Carson Wells, Colorado

LB Diego Fagot, Navy

LB Ali Fayad, Western Michigan

CB Jermaine Waller, Virginia Tech

CB Ja'Sir Taylor, Wake Forest

S Brad Hawkins, Michigan

S Qwynnterio Cole, Louisville

Special Teams

LS Billy Taylor, Rutgers

PK Parker White, South Carolina

PT Ryan Stonehouse, Colorado State

CB Jermaine Waller, Virginia Tech
