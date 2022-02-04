NFL Draft: 2022 All-East-West Shrine Bowl Team
2022 All-East-West Shrine Bowl Team
The 97th Annual East-West Shrine Bowl is officially in the books. It was an evolving 128-man roster throughout the week, which featured dozens of draftable prospects. Here is the NFL Draft Bible 2022 All-East-West Shrine Bowl Team, which factors in the week of practice and game performance. Make sure you remember the names, these men will be playing on Sundays!
Offense
QB EJ Perry, Brown
RB Jashaun Corbin, Florida State
WR Kyle Philips, UCLA
TE Jelani Woods, Virginia
C Hayden Howerton, SMU
Defense
DE Myron Tagovailoa, Notre Dame
DT Matthew Butler, Tennessee
DE De'Shaan Dixon, Norfolk State
LB Diego Fagot, Navy
CB Jermaine Waller, Virginia Tech
S Brad Hawkins, Michigan
S Qwynnterrio Cole, Louisville
Special Teams
LS Billy Taylor, Rutgers
PK Parker White, South Carolina
PT Ryan Stonehouse, Colorado State
2022 NFL Draft All-Star Game Info
- Reese’s Senior Bowl – February 6th, 2022 (Mobile, AL)
- East-West Shrine Bowl – February 3rd, 2022 (Las Vegas, NV)
- NFLPA Collegiate Bowl – January 29th, 2022 (Pasadena, CA)
- Hula Bowl – January 15th, 2022 (Orlando, FL)
- SPIRAL Tropical Bowl – January 17th, 2022 (Orlando, FL)
- Cajun All-Star Bowl – February 12th, 2022 (Beaumont, TX)
- College Gridiron Showcase – January 8th, 2022 (Fort Worth, TX)