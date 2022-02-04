NFL Draft: 2022 All-NFLPA Collegiate Bowl Team
The 10th Annual NFLPA Collegiate Bowl is officially in the books. It was a deep, talented 112-man roster, which should see many of the players listed below hear their name called during the 2022 NFL Draft. Remember, it’s not where you start but where you finish. Whether drafted or not, these men all have ‘make-it’ traits for the next level. Here is the NFL Draft Bible 2022 All-NFLPA Collegiate Bowl Team, which factors in the week of practice and game performance.
Offense
WR Jequez Ezzard, Sam Houston State
TE Austin Allen, Nebraska
OG Marcus McKethan, North Carolina
C Jack Wohlabaugh, Duke
OG Josh Sills, Oklahoma State
OT Andrew Rupcich, Culver-Stockton
Defense
DT Eric Johnson, Missouri State
LB Cameron Goode, California
LB Ola Fatukasi, Rutgers
LB James Houston, Jackson State
CB Gregory Junior, Ouachita Baptist
CB DaRon Bland, Fresno State
S D’Anthony Bell, West Florida
Special Teams
LS Antonio Ortiz, TCU
PK James McCourt, Illinois
PT Blake Hayes, Illinois
