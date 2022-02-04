Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Latest NewsRankingsScouting ReportsMock DraftsShowsResourcesCF1SI.com
Search
SUBSCRIBE

NFL Draft: 2022 All-NFLPA Collegiate Bowl Team

The 10th Annual NFLPA Collegiate Bowl is officially in the books. It was a deep, talented 112-man roster, which should see many of the players listed below hear their name called during the 2022 NFL Draft.

2022 All-NFLPA Collegiate Bowl Team

The 10th Annual NFLPA Collegiate Bowl is officially in the books. It was a deep, talented 112-man roster, which should see many of the players listed below hear their name called during the 2022 NFL Draft. Remember, it’s not where you start but where you finish. Whether drafted or not, these men all have ‘make-it’ traits for the next level. Here is the NFL Draft Bible 2022 All-NFLPA Collegiate Bowl Team, which factors in the week of practice and game performance.

Offense

Zerrick Cooper

QB Zerrick Cooper, Jacksonville State

RB Shermari Jones, Coastal Carolina

WR Dai'Jean Dixon, Nicholls State

WR Braylon Sanders, Mississippi

Jequez Ezzard

WR Jequez Ezzard, Sam Houston State

TE Austin Allen, Nebraska

OT Jalen McKenzie, USC

OG Marcus McKethan, North Carolina

C Jack Wohlabaugh, Duke

OG Josh Sills, Oklahoma State

OT Andrew Rupcich, Culver-Stockton

Defense

Sam Williams, Mississippi

DE Sam Williams, Mississippi

DT Eric Johnson, Missouri State

DT Jayden Peevy, Texas A&M

DT Zach VanValkenburg, Iowa

LB Cameron Goode, California

LB Ola Fatukasi, Rutgers

LB James Houston, Jackson State

CB Gregory Junior, Ouachita Baptist

CB DaRon Bland, Fresno State

Markquese Bell, Florida A&M

S Markquese Bell, Florida A&M

S D’Anthony Bell, West Florida

Special Teams

Antonio Ortiz, TCU

LS Antonio Ortiz, TCU

PK James McCourt, Illinois

PT Blake Hayes, Illinois

Since 2002, the NFL Draft Bible has been bringing you the names you need to know first! Become an ‘All Access’ member today and unlock our premium content, featuring 500+ scouting reports for the 2022 NFL Draft and beyond! Celebrating two decades of independent scouting analysis, only on FanNation, part of the Sports Illustrated network.

*Go All Access - Subscribe to NFL Draft Bible today and receive a one-year subscription to Sports Illustrated magazine, for FREE!

CLICK BELOW FOR MORE NFL DRAFT CONTENT

2022 NFL Draft Big Board & Position Rankings

2022 NFL Draft Underclassmen Tracker

2022 NFL Draft Team Needs

2022 NFL Draft Order

2022 All-Star Game Measurements

Read More

NFL Draft All-Star Game Tracker

Combine | Senior Bowl | Shrine Bowl | NFLPA Bowl | Hula Bowl | Cajun Bowl | CGS | Topical Bowl | HBCU Bowl | HBCU Combine

2022 NFL Draft All-Star Game Info

Scouting Reports

2022 NFL Mock Drafts

Fantasy Football Rankings

Devy Rankings

The Mock Draft Simulator by Mock Draft Database

Pro Football Free Agent Database

Click here to view

Click here to purchase

Watch the show LIVE on Twitch

Latest Podcast Episodes

Sam Williams, Mississippi
NFL Draft

NFL Draft: 2022 All-NFLPA Collegiate Bowl Team

just now
USATSI_17614882
NFL Draft Events

East-West Shrine Bowl Kickoff Show

5 minutes ago
East-West Shrine Bowl
NFL Draft

NFL Draft: 2022 East West Shrine Bowl Home Page

15 minutes ago
Jashaun Corbin
NFL Draft

NFL Draft: 2022 East-West Shrine Bowl Recap

17 minutes ago
CB Jermaine Waller, Virginia Tech
NFL Draft

NFL Draft: 2022 All-East-West Shrine Bowl Team

28 minutes ago
1236736557
NFL Draft

Senior Bowl Interview with Baylor's Jalen Pitre

15 hours ago
USATSI_17243439
NFL Draft

East-West Shrine Bowl: Day 4 Recap – West

17 hours ago
USATSI_17155251
NFL Draft

East-West Shrine Bowl: Day 4 Recap – East

18 hours ago
606227d65c135.image
NFL Draft

2022 Senior Bowl Day 2 Winners: National Team Defense

20 hours ago