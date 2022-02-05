Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Latest NewsRankingsScouting ReportsMock DraftsShowsResourcesCF1SI.com
Search
SUBSCRIBE

NFL Draft: 2022 All-Senior Bowl National Team

The Senior Bowl is officially in the books. It was a deep, talented roster, which should see many of the players listed below hear their name called during the 2022 NFL Draft.

2022 All-Senior Bowl Team

The Senior Bowl is officially in the books. It was a deep, talented roster, which should see many of the players listed below hear their name called during the 2022 NFL Draft. Remember, it’s not where you start but where you finish. Whether drafted or not, these men all have ‘make-it’ traits for the next level. Here is the NFL Draft Bible 2022 All-Senior Bowl Team, which factors in the week of practice and game performance.

Offense

Kenny Pickett

QB Kenny Pickett, Pittsburgh

RB Rachaad White, Arizona State

RB Tyler Badie, Missouri

WR Christian Watson, NDSU

WR Khalil Shakir, Boise State

Trey McBride

TE Trey McBride, Colorado State

OT Trevor Penning, UNI

OG Zion Johnson, Boston College

Cole Strange

OC Cole Strange, Chattanooga

OG Andrew Stueber, Michigan

OT Matt Waletzko, UND

Defense

Travis Jones

DT Travis Jones, UConn

DT Perrion Winfrey, Oklahoma

DL Logan Hall, Houston

DE Myjai Sanders, Cincinnati

Brian Asamoah

LB Brian Asamoah, Oklahoma

LB Troy Andersen, Montana

LB Jesse Luketa, Penn State

Coby Bryant

CB Coby Bryant, Cincinnati

DB Gregory Junior, Ouachita Baptist

DB Kerby Joseph, Illinois

DB Jalen Pitre, Baylor

Since 2002, the NFL Draft Bible has been bringing you the names you need to know first! Become an ‘All Access’ member today and unlock our premium content, featuring 500+ scouting reports for the 2022 NFL Draft and beyond! Celebrating two decades of independent scouting analysis, only on FanNation, part of the Sports Illustrated network.

*Go All Access - Subscribe to NFL Draft Bible today and receive a one-year subscription to Sports Illustrated magazine, for FREE!

CLICK BELOW FOR MORE NFL DRAFT CONTENT

2022 NFL Draft Big Board & Position Rankings

2022 NFL Draft Underclassmen Tracker

2022 NFL Draft Team Needs

2022 NFL Draft Order

2022 All-Star Game Measurements

Read More

NFL Draft All-Star Game Tracker

Combine | Senior Bowl | Shrine Bowl | NFLPA Bowl | Hula Bowl | Cajun Bowl | CGS | Topical Bowl | HBCU Bowl | HBCU Combine

2022 NFL Draft All-Star Game Info

Scouting Reports

2022 NFL Mock Drafts

Fantasy Football Rankings

Devy Rankings

The Mock Draft Simulator by Mock Draft Database

Pro Football Free Agent Database

Click here to view

Click here to purchase

Watch the show LIVE on Twitch

Latest Podcast Episodes

Malik-Willis-Howie-Roseman
NFL Draft

NFL Draft: 2022 All-Senior Bowl American Team

just now
Kenny Pickett
NFL Draft

NFL Draft: 2022 All-Senior Bowl National Team

just now
hbcu legacy bowl.jfif
NFL Draft

NFL Draft: 2022 HBCU Legacy Bowl Measurements

1 hour ago
thumbnail_Dynasty Disruptors
NFL

NFL: The Bengals Defense Trapped The Chiefs in a Nightmare

4 hours ago
2022 reese's senior bowl
NFL Draft

NFL Draft: 2022 Reese's Senior Bowl Home Page

6 hours ago
20150318_Pro_Day_042
NFL Draft

NFL Draft: 2022 Pro Day Schedule and Times

6 hours ago
Jermaine Johnson
Mocks

NFL Draft: 2022 NFL Mock Draft - Senior Bowl Gameday Edition

6 hours ago
USATSI_17606773
NFL Draft

NFL Draft: Reese's Senior Bowl Day Three Recap - American Team Offense

21 hours ago
USATSI_17600763
NFL Draft

Scouting Lenz: Senior Bowl Day Three Practice

Feb 4, 2022