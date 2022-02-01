NFL Draft: 2022 East West Shrine Bowl Day Three Recap - East Team

LAS VEGAS — The third day of practice for the 97th Annual East-West Shrine Bowl is in the books and we have highlighted a handful of draft risers for you to read about once again. Before we get into the top performers, let’s examine some of the coaches in this year’s historic event.

Baltimore Ravens defensive backs coach D'Anton Lynn will serve as the head coach for the East team. A former safety for the New York Jets, Lynn began his post-playing career as a scouting intern with the Jets in 2014. Since then, he has gone on to coach with four NFL organizations. The Penn State alumni and Texas native is considered a rising star amongst the coaching ranks.

The East coaching staff will also include offensive coordinator Travelle Wharton (Washington Football Team assistant OL coach), special teams coach Ed Foley (Carolina Panthers assistant special teams coach), QB coach Kerry Joseph (Seattle Seahawks assistant WR coach) and LB coach Zach Orr (Jacksonville Jaguars OLB coach), amongst others.

The East team coaching staff is loaded with future stars, much like the player roster. Find out more on the East-West Shrine Bowl participants and go ‘All Access’ to unlock over 500 scouting reports for the 2022 NFL Draft and beyond! Here are three standouts from day three East squad:

EAST TEAM

# | Position | Player | School | Height | Weight | Hands | Arm | Wingspan

#89 TE Nick Muse, South Carolina, 6043, 259, 0928, 3168, 7728

For Nick Muse, the cross-country flight to Las Vegas wasn’t just a business trip but a confirmation receipt for NFL scouts to prove that he belongs at the next level. There have been few, if any, who have played with the type of high octane motor that Muse has brought with him out to the desert. Muse has been a strong blocker throughout the week and possesses the upper body strength required to succeed at the next level. He has also been an excellent safety valve for the East quarterbacks underneath and has made a handful of exciting plays, especially inside the red zone. After starting his career at William & Mary, Muse has started the past two seasons for the Gamecocks, emerging as a bonafide tight end prospect in this year’s NFL Draft.

#10 WR Kyle Philips, UCLA, 5110, 186, 0848, 2968, 7200

There is no shortage of highlight reel plays floating around of Philips breaking ankles of opposing cornerbacks here in Las Vegas. The fancy footwork, the upper body shimmy, head fake and all, the Cali native has become a star amongst scouts on hand. While Philips has earned high praise during one-on-ones, he has also been a standout in scrimmage action. The East quarterbacks have struggled to find him at times but just like any good receiver will tell you and any observer on-site can recognize, Philips is always open…just throw him the dang ball! This is an ascending star, so catch him while you can…no one has been hotter than this talented young man since November. The three-year starter finished his Bruins career with at least one reception in his last 29 consecutive games played and registered 35 catches, including five touchdowns during the final five games of the season. He should have a strong game come Saturday. After three consecutive days of leaving defenders in the dust, Philips has changed the narrative from, ‘will he get drafted,’ to ‘how high will he be selected?’

#26 DE Carson Wells, Colorado, 6025, 250, 0928, 3218, 7868

One of the first noticeable players to jump out of the gates with some extra ‘juice’ this week was Wells, who planted the aforementioned Muse straight on his back with a one-handed stiff arm attack on day one. The rave reviews have continued throughout the week for Wells, who has looked very capable in pass coverage when blanketing running backs or tight ends on subsequent days. Wells registered an eye-popping 182 tackles, including 38 tackles for loss and 15.5 sacks during his Buffaloes career. With his ability to blow up the backfield, drop in coverage or hover from sideline-to-sideline, Wells projects as an immediate contributor on special teams and a valuable rotational player who could play defensive end or linebacker depending on scheme. Some traditional, old-school scouts may grapple with the ‘tweener’ size but Wells has starter potential and should be viewed as a solid mid-round selection.

