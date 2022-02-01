NFL Draft: 2022 East West Shrine Bowl Day Two Recap - West Team

LAS VEGAS — The new location for the 97th Annual East-West Shrine Game seems to be a hit amongst the majority on-site for the festivities. Over 20 NFL general managers have been in attendance throughout the course of the week, great news for the participants.

It was another solid day of work for the West squad offense, which featured several playmakers throughout the second practice. Below are three standouts who either elevated their draft stock, or helped fortify it.

From Pasadena, to Las Vegas and destination Mobile, no one has you covered with exclusive on location all-star game coverage like NFL Draft Bible!

WEST TEAM

# | Position | Player | School | Height | Weight | Hands | Arm | Wingspan

#28 RB Keontay Ingram, USC, 5114, 210, 0868, 3148, 7538

It was great to see Ingram showcase his jackknife skill-set; a friendly reminder to NFL scouts about what an effective situational back he can factor into being at the next level. On this day, Ingram really impressed with his pass-catching ability, breaking off the top of his routes better than some of the wide receivers in attendance. This was beneficial to his draft stock, as receiving was somewhat of a knock on Ingram during his time at Texas. However, situations dictate success and he found that this past year as the Trojans featured back. His success translated over to 9-v-7 scrimmages, as he maximized his touches, while demonstrating the vision and burst to turn a negative gain, into a positive outcome. There could be a real home for Ingram at the next level as a change of pace/third down specialist. His multi-faceted game will offer mass appeal to NFL front offices around the league.

#86 WR Emeka Emezie, North Carolina State, 6024, 212, 0900, 3268, 7628

This should come to no surprise to any evaluator after the fire finish that Emezie put on down the stretch of the college football season, which included several multiple-score performances. That momentum has seemed to travel with him to Las Vegas, as Emezie has flashed athleticism, physicality and the body twerk to adapt to badly thrown balls. He is winning, on jump balls, on toughness and with footwork, which has enabled him to create separation in short areas. There have been several plays where Emezie has gone up for contested balls and just straight bullied the ball away from opposing defensive backs. Emezie has checked off the first box with his confirmed measurements upon arrival and weigh-ins; he also has production. If he should continue to check off the boxes throughout draft season, expect this Nigerian nightmare to hear his name called somewhere in the middle-to-late rounds.

#75 OL Hayden Howerton, SMU, 6030, 300, 0968, 3248, 7800

A relatively unknown coming into the week, rest assured that every NFL scout and decision-maker will be well aware of who Howerton is, as they depart Las Vegas. One of the more impressive interior offensive line prospects early on, Howerton is arguably the best center in attendance but has also switched up and played both guard spots, something he did during his collegiate career with the Mustangs. He possesses a stout anchor, holds his ground well against bigger and stronger opponents, then proved it over and over again, stone-walling multiple bull-rush attempts. Howerton has also been impressive with his ability to chip block and pull. Any teams who place an added emphasis on interior swingmen along the offensive line, could be tempted to pull the trigger on Howerton much earlier in the draft than expected.

