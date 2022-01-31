NFL Draft: 2022 East West Shrine Bowl Home Page
Your home for the 2022 East West Shrine Bowl All Star game. All of the articles and information surrounding the latest All-Star game.
The following links below have all of the information 2022 East West Shrine Bowl. Be sure to check back frequently for continuous updates. NFL Draft Bible brings you the names you need to know first since 2002, celebrating 20 years of independent scouting analysis!
NFL Draft: 2022 East West Shrine Bowl Day 1 Recap - West Team
NFL Draft: 2022 East West Shrine Bowl Day 1 Recap - East Team
NFL Draft: 2022 East West Shrine Bowl Measurements
NFL Draft: East West Shrine Bowl All-Star Game Roster Tracker
*Go All Access - Subscribe to NFL Draft Bible today and receive a one-year subscription to Sports Illustrated magazine, for FREE!
CLICK BELOW FOR MORE NFL DRAFT CONTENT
2022 NFL Draft Big Board & Position Rankings
2022 NFL Draft Underclassmen Tracker
2022 NFL Draft Team Needs
2022 NFL Draft Order
2022 All-Star Game Measurements
NFL Draft All-Star Game Tracker
Combine | Senior Bowl | Shrine Bowl | NFLPA Bowl | Hula Bowl | Cajun Bowl | CGS | Topical Bowl | HBCU Bowl | HBCU Combine
Read More
2022 NFL Draft All-Star Game Info
- Reese’s Senior Bowl – February 6th, 2022 (Mobile, AL)
- East-West Shrine Bowl – February 3rd, 2022 (Las Vegas, NV)
- NFLPA Collegiate Bowl – January 29th, 2022 (Pasadena, CA)
- Hula Bowl – January 15th, 2022 (Orlando, FL)
- SPIRAL Tropical Bowl – January 17th, 2022 (Orlando, FL)
- Cajun All-Star Bowl – February 12th, 2022 (Beaumont, TX)
- College Gridiron Showcase – January 8th, 2022 (Fort Worth, TX)