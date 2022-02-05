Skip to main content
NFL Draft: 2022 HBCU Legacy Bowl Measurements

View the latest updated measurements for the 2022 HBCU Legacy Bowl NFL Draft All-Star game.

The following players have measured at the 2022 NFL HBCU Combine. Be sure to check back frequently for continuous updates. NFL Draft Bible brings you the names you need to know first since 2002, celebrating 20 years of independent scouting analysis!

When is the 2022 NFL HBCU Combine?

  • January 28th-29th, 2022

Where is the 2022 NFL HBCU Combine?

  • Mobile, Alabama

How to watch the 2022 NFL HBCU Combine?

  • NFL Network

NFL Draft 2022 NFL HBCU Combine

Pos First Last: HT | WT | Hand | Arm | Wing | Vert | Brd | Shuttle | Cone

FS Will Adams: 6012 | 186 | 09 1/2 | 32 1/8 | 76 1/8 | 40 1/2 | 10'03" | 4.14 | 6.84

WR Dee Anderson: 6056 | 224 | 09 1/4 | 32 1/8 | 78 

WR Korey Banks: 5111 | 186 | 08 | 30 5/8 | 72 1/8 | 28 1/2 | 09'02" 

WR Shemar Bridges: 6043 | 207 | 09 5/8 | 33 7/8 | 78 

QB Juwan Carter: 5112 | 172 | 09 5/8 | 30 3/8 | 73 7/8 | 28 | 09'01" | 4.28 | 7.38

SS Antwan Collier: 6015 | 183 | 08 1/2 | 31 1/4 | 77 1/2 | 27

WR Keith Corbin III: 6017 | 189 | 08 3/8 | 32 7/8 | 75 1/8

RB Kingston Davis: 5117 | 234 | 09 | 31 5/8 | 76 | 30 1/2 | 09'03" | 4.38 | 7.19

SS Elvin De La Rosa: 6007 | 195 | 09 3/8 | 30 3/8 | 74 3/8

QB Jett Duffey: 6002 | 191 | 09 7/8 | 31 7/8 | 77 | 27 1/2 | 09'00" | 4.45 | 7.27

OT Cam Durley: 6056 | 292 | 09 | 33 3/8 | 77 3/8 

DT James Fagan: 6063 | 316 | 10 | 33 | 81 | 26 | 09'00" | 5.31 | 8.50

CB Joshua Flowers: 6012 | 189 | 08 5/8 | 32 7/8 | 77 1/8 | | | 4.39 | 7.38

OG Keenan Forbes: 6027 | 330 | 10 1/8 | 33 | 80 1/8 

OLB Javon Frazier: 6017 | 248 | 09 7/8 | 31 5/8 | 76 1/8 | 33 | 09'08" | 4.70 | 7.56

ILB Jerry Garner: 6013 | 255 | 09 5/8 | 32 3/8 | 77 5/8 | 30 | 09'03" | 4.50 | 7.53

ILB Chad Gilchrist: 6020 | 217 | 09 1/8 | 32 1/8 | 74 7/8 

WR Jonathan Giles: 5115 | 198 | 08 7/8 | 30 | 73 5/8 | 31 1/2 | 09'03" | 4.44 | 7.25

RB Ezra Gray: 5071 | 177 | 08 7/8 | 29 1/8 | 70 5/8 | 38 | 10'03"  

WR Trey Gross: 6027 | 208 | 09 3/8 | 32 1/8 | 78 7/8 | 31 1/2 | 09'10" | 4.47 | 7.22

QB Felix Harper: 5101 | 161 | 08 3/8 | 29 5/8 | 70 5/8 | 30 | 09'03" | 4.30 | 7.18

WR Ron Hunt: 6022 | 178 | 09 3/8 | 31 1/8 | 75 

DT Keyshawn James: 6024 | 283 | 09 3/8 | 31 3/4 | 77 7/8 | 29 | 08'07" | 4.71 | 8.00

ILB Untareo Johnson: 6011 | 266 | 09 3/8 | 79 7/8 | 79 7/8 | 28 | 08'06" | 4.78 | 7.79

CB Zafir Kelly: 6006 | 175 | 08 7/8 | 31 1/8 | 76 5/8 | 37 | 09'06" | 4.32 | 7.10

WR Kwannah Kollie: 6011 | 190 | 08 3/8 | 31 7/8 | 75 1/8 | 31 1/2 | 09'04" | 4.44 | 7.34

RB Jah-Maine Martin: 5110 | 211 | 09 5/8 | 31 1/8 | 74 1/8 

WR Marquis McClain: 6024 | 215 | 09 5/8 | 33 | 78 1/8 | 38 | 10'02" | 4.26 | 7.09

DE Chris Myers: 6057 | 239 | 09 | 32 1/4 | 80 1/2 | 30 1/2 | 09'04" | 4.46 | 7.25

QB Jawon Pass: 6054 | 231 | 09 3/4 | 33 1/4 | 81 3/4 | 29 | 09'01" | 4.58 | 7.48

RB Jeff Proctor: 5071 | 169 | 09 5/8 | 29 7/8 | 71 7/8 | 34 1/2 | 10'00" 

OT Jamal Savage: 6056 | 314 | 09 7/8 | 34 3/8 | 81 | 24 1/2 | 07'08" | 4.90 | 8.60

QB Ladarius Skelton: 6013 | 226 | 09 1/4 | 31 7/8 | 74 1/2 | 27 1/2 | 09'03" | 4.47 | 7.69

FS Juwan Taylor: 5101 | 193 | 08 5/8 | 31 1/4 | 74 1/8 | 33 1/2 | 09'04" | 4.51 | 7.18

WR Will Vereen: 5113 | 194 | 08 3/8 | 32 1/8 | 76 1/8 | 32 | 09'05" | 4.29 | 7.00

OT Zachary Wilcox: 6047 | 305 | 09 1/4 | 33 1/4 | 82 3/4 | 26 | 08'07" | 5.10 | 8.25

WR Josh Wilkes: 6025 | 179 | 08 5/8 | 31 7/8 | 73 7/8 | 31 1/2 | 09'06" | 4.60 | 7.49

DE Solomon Wise: 6042 | 224 | 10 3/8 | 34 3/8 | 83 1/8 | 33 | 09'09" | 4.59 | 7.82

