NFL Draft: 2022 HBCU Legacy Bowl Measurements
The following players have measured at the 2022 NFL HBCU Combine. Be sure to check back frequently for continuous updates. NFL Draft Bible brings you the names you need to know first since 2002, celebrating 20 years of independent scouting analysis!
When is the 2022 NFL HBCU Combine?
- January 28th-29th, 2022
Where is the 2022 NFL HBCU Combine?
- Mobile, Alabama
How to watch the 2022 NFL HBCU Combine?
- NFL Network
NFL Draft 2022 NFL HBCU Combine
Pos First Last: HT | WT | Hand | Arm | Wing | Vert | Brd | Shuttle | Cone
FS Will Adams: 6012 | 186 | 09 1/2 | 32 1/8 | 76 1/8 | 40 1/2 | 10'03" | 4.14 | 6.84
WR Dee Anderson: 6056 | 224 | 09 1/4 | 32 1/8 | 78
WR Korey Banks: 5111 | 186 | 08 | 30 5/8 | 72 1/8 | 28 1/2 | 09'02"
WR Shemar Bridges: 6043 | 207 | 09 5/8 | 33 7/8 | 78
QB Juwan Carter: 5112 | 172 | 09 5/8 | 30 3/8 | 73 7/8 | 28 | 09'01" | 4.28 | 7.38
SS Antwan Collier: 6015 | 183 | 08 1/2 | 31 1/4 | 77 1/2 | 27
WR Keith Corbin III: 6017 | 189 | 08 3/8 | 32 7/8 | 75 1/8
RB Kingston Davis: 5117 | 234 | 09 | 31 5/8 | 76 | 30 1/2 | 09'03" | 4.38 | 7.19
SS Elvin De La Rosa: 6007 | 195 | 09 3/8 | 30 3/8 | 74 3/8
QB Jett Duffey: 6002 | 191 | 09 7/8 | 31 7/8 | 77 | 27 1/2 | 09'00" | 4.45 | 7.27
OT Cam Durley: 6056 | 292 | 09 | 33 3/8 | 77 3/8
DT James Fagan: 6063 | 316 | 10 | 33 | 81 | 26 | 09'00" | 5.31 | 8.50
CB Joshua Flowers: 6012 | 189 | 08 5/8 | 32 7/8 | 77 1/8 | | | 4.39 | 7.38
OG Keenan Forbes: 6027 | 330 | 10 1/8 | 33 | 80 1/8
OLB Javon Frazier: 6017 | 248 | 09 7/8 | 31 5/8 | 76 1/8 | 33 | 09'08" | 4.70 | 7.56
ILB Jerry Garner: 6013 | 255 | 09 5/8 | 32 3/8 | 77 5/8 | 30 | 09'03" | 4.50 | 7.53
ILB Chad Gilchrist: 6020 | 217 | 09 1/8 | 32 1/8 | 74 7/8
WR Jonathan Giles: 5115 | 198 | 08 7/8 | 30 | 73 5/8 | 31 1/2 | 09'03" | 4.44 | 7.25
Read More
RB Ezra Gray: 5071 | 177 | 08 7/8 | 29 1/8 | 70 5/8 | 38 | 10'03"
WR Trey Gross: 6027 | 208 | 09 3/8 | 32 1/8 | 78 7/8 | 31 1/2 | 09'10" | 4.47 | 7.22
QB Felix Harper: 5101 | 161 | 08 3/8 | 29 5/8 | 70 5/8 | 30 | 09'03" | 4.30 | 7.18
WR Ron Hunt: 6022 | 178 | 09 3/8 | 31 1/8 | 75
DT Keyshawn James: 6024 | 283 | 09 3/8 | 31 3/4 | 77 7/8 | 29 | 08'07" | 4.71 | 8.00
ILB Untareo Johnson: 6011 | 266 | 09 3/8 | 79 7/8 | 79 7/8 | 28 | 08'06" | 4.78 | 7.79
CB Zafir Kelly: 6006 | 175 | 08 7/8 | 31 1/8 | 76 5/8 | 37 | 09'06" | 4.32 | 7.10
WR Kwannah Kollie: 6011 | 190 | 08 3/8 | 31 7/8 | 75 1/8 | 31 1/2 | 09'04" | 4.44 | 7.34
RB Jah-Maine Martin: 5110 | 211 | 09 5/8 | 31 1/8 | 74 1/8
WR Marquis McClain: 6024 | 215 | 09 5/8 | 33 | 78 1/8 | 38 | 10'02" | 4.26 | 7.09
DE Chris Myers: 6057 | 239 | 09 | 32 1/4 | 80 1/2 | 30 1/2 | 09'04" | 4.46 | 7.25
QB Jawon Pass: 6054 | 231 | 09 3/4 | 33 1/4 | 81 3/4 | 29 | 09'01" | 4.58 | 7.48
RB Jeff Proctor: 5071 | 169 | 09 5/8 | 29 7/8 | 71 7/8 | 34 1/2 | 10'00"
OT Jamal Savage: 6056 | 314 | 09 7/8 | 34 3/8 | 81 | 24 1/2 | 07'08" | 4.90 | 8.60
QB Ladarius Skelton: 6013 | 226 | 09 1/4 | 31 7/8 | 74 1/2 | 27 1/2 | 09'03" | 4.47 | 7.69
FS Juwan Taylor: 5101 | 193 | 08 5/8 | 31 1/4 | 74 1/8 | 33 1/2 | 09'04" | 4.51 | 7.18
WR Will Vereen: 5113 | 194 | 08 3/8 | 32 1/8 | 76 1/8 | 32 | 09'05" | 4.29 | 7.00
OT Zachary Wilcox: 6047 | 305 | 09 1/4 | 33 1/4 | 82 3/4 | 26 | 08'07" | 5.10 | 8.25
WR Josh Wilkes: 6025 | 179 | 08 5/8 | 31 7/8 | 73 7/8 | 31 1/2 | 09'06" | 4.60 | 7.49
DE Solomon Wise: 6042 | 224 | 10 3/8 | 34 3/8 | 83 1/8 | 33 | 09'09" | 4.59 | 7.82
*Go All Access - Subscribe to NFL Draft Bible today and receive a one-year subscription to Sports Illustrated magazine, for FREE!
CLICK BELOW FOR MORE NFL DRAFT CONTENT
2022 NFL Draft Big Board & Position Rankings
2022 NFL Draft Underclassmen Tracker
2022 NFL Draft Team Needs
2022 NFL Draft Order
2022 All-Star Game Measurements
NFL Draft All-Star Game Tracker
Combine | Senior Bowl | Shrine Bowl | NFLPA Bowl | Hula Bowl | Cajun Bowl | CGS | Topical Bowl | HBCU Bowl | HBCU Combine
2022 NFL Draft All-Star Game Info
- Reese’s Senior Bowl – February 6th, 2022 (Mobile, AL)
- East-West Shrine Bowl – February 3rd, 2022 (Las Vegas, NV)
- NFLPA Collegiate Bowl – January 29th, 2022 (Pasadena, CA)
- Hula Bowl – January 15th, 2022 (Orlando, FL)
- SPIRAL Tropical Bowl – January 17th, 2022 (Orlando, FL)
- Cajun All-Star Bowl – February 12th, 2022 (Beaumont, TX)
- College Gridiron Showcase – January 8th, 2022 (Fort Worth, TX)