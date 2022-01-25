Skip to main content
NFL Draft: 2022 NFLPA Collegiate Bowl Home Page

Your home for the 2022 NFLPA Bowl. All of the articles and information surrounding the latest All-Star game.

The following links below have all of the information 2022 NFLPA Collegiate Bowl. Be sure to check back frequently for continuous updates. NFL Draft Bible brings you the names you need to know first since 2002, celebrating 20 years of independent scouting analysis!

NFL Draft: NFLPA Bowl Day One Recap - American Team

NFL Draft: NFLPA Bowl Day One Recap - National Team

NFL Draft: NFLPA Collegiate Bowl Day One Money Makers

NFL Draft: NFLPA Bowl 10 Weigh-In Winners

NFL Draft: 2022 NFLPA Collegiate Bowl Measurements

NFLPA Bowl: Coaching Staff Features Hall of Fame Legends

NFL Draft: Three Small-School Prospects Commit to NFLPA Bowl

NFL Draft: Small School Products at NFLPA Bowl

NFL Draft: NFLPA Bowl Players To Watch For The 2022 Draft

Marvin Lewis and Jeff Fisher Tabbed as Head Coaches for 2022 NFLPA Collegiate Bowl

WATCH: NFLPA Collegiate Bowl Reveal Show

NFL Draft: NFLPA Bowl All-Star Game Roster Tracker

CLICK BELOW FOR MORE NFL DRAFT CONTENT

2022 NFL Draft Big Board & Position Rankings

2022 NFL Draft Underclassmen Tracker

2022 NFL Draft Team Needs

2022 NFL Draft Order

2022 All-Star Game Measurements

NFL Draft All-Star Game Tracker

Combine | Senior Bowl | Shrine Bowl | NFLPA Bowl | Hula Bowl | Cajun Bowl | CGS | Topical Bowl | HBCU Bowl | HBCU Combine

2022 NFL Draft All-Star Game Info

Scouting Reports

2022 NFL Mock Drafts

Fantasy Football Rankings

Devy Rankings

The Mock Draft Simulator by Mock Draft Database

Pro Football Free Agent Database

