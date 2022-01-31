Skip to main content
Player(s)
Kingsley Enagbare, Justin Shaffer, Travis Jones, Jermaine Johnson, Roger McCreary, D'Vonte Price, Mario Goodrich, Haskell Garrett, Channing Tindall, Tyreke Smith
Team(s)
South Carolina Gamecocks, Georgia Bulldogs, Florida State Seminoles, Auburn Tigers, FIU Panthers, Clemson Tigers, Ohio State Buckeyes

NFL Draft: 2022 Reese's Senior Bowl Weigh-In Winners and Losers

The NFL Draft Bible is on location across the nation for the 2022 NFL Draft all-star game circuit. With weigh-ins completed for the 2022 Reese's Senior Bowl, we highlighted the day's winners and losers.

POS NAME, SCHOOL: HEIGHT | WEIGHT | HAND | ARM | WING

Winners:

DE Kingsley Enagbare, South Carolina: 6036 | 261 | 1028 | 3500 | 8358

Except the slight lack of height, Enagbare looks like a defensive end built in a lab. His length is excellent.

DT Perrion Winfrey, Oklahoma: 6036 | 303 | 1028 | 3548 | 8558

Measuring in with big and long extremities, Winfrey will look to translate it to the football field and improve his stock.

OT Trevor Penning, Northern Iowa: 6066 | 330 | 1028 | 3468 | 8358

The FCS prospect pegged to get drafted earliest has impressive measurements that will put him among the biggest linemen in the NFL as a rookie.
WR Christian Watson, NDSU: 6040 | 211 | 100 | 3268 | 7718

A high cut, speed threat, Watson possesses excellent length and size. He will surely turn heads this week.

OG Justin Shaffer, Georgia: 6035 | 326 | 1038 | 3368 | 8118

One of the national champions in Mobile, Shaffer is well above average in all categories on guards.

DT Travis Jones, UConn: 6043 | 326 | 1028 | 34 | 8268

Possessing ideal measurements for an interior defensive lineman, Jones will use his length to stuff the run and get after quarterbacks.

OLB Jermaine Johnson, Florida State: 6043 | 259 | 958 | 3438 | 8278

Making the jump from Georgia to Florida State helped Johnson’s draft stock. The impressive weight and length here should do the same things.

Losers:

CB Roger McCreary, Auburn: 5110 | 189 | 878 | 2928 | 7058

Everyone knew McCreary lacks arm length but small hands and low weight will cause hesitancy to draft him amongst decision makers.

RB D'Vonte Price, Florida International: 6011 | 198 | 928 | 3178 | 7728

A disappointing measurement at sub 200 lbs is a major question mark for a back that was billed as big and fast.

CB Mario Goodrich, Clemson: 6001 | 186 | 900 | 3048 | 7418

Another defensive back lacking in size, scouts will be unsure if his physicality from college translates to the next level.

DT Haskell Garrett, Ohio State: 6013 | 298 | 978 | 3228 | 7800

Garrett had concerns coming into the Senior Bowl, his small hands and lack of length will hurt his valuation.

ILB Channing Tindall, Georgia: 6015 | 223 | 1028 | 3238 | 7728

Tindall weighed in at 223 lbs, despite looking much bigger on film and probably hurts his future role in the league.

DE Tyreke Smith, Ohio State: 6030 | 245 | 1038 | 3358 | 8100

The Ohio State edge defender came in a bit undersized and will need to impress in practice to make up for the measurements. 

