NFL Draft: 2022 Reese's Senior Bowl Weigh-In Winners and Losers

The NFL Draft Bible is on location across the nation for the 2022 NFL Draft all-star game circuit. With weigh-ins completed for the 2022 Reese's Senior Bowl, we highlighted the day's winners and losers.

POS NAME, SCHOOL: HEIGHT | WEIGHT | HAND | ARM | WING

Winners:

DE Kingsley Enagbare, South Carolina: 6036 | 261 | 1028 | 3500 | 8358

Except the slight lack of height, Enagbare looks like a defensive end built in a lab. His length is excellent.

DT Perrion Winfrey, Oklahoma: 6036 | 303 | 1028 | 3548 | 8558

Measuring in with big and long extremities, Winfrey will look to translate it to the football field and improve his stock.

OT Trevor Penning, Northern Iowa: 6066 | 330 | 1028 | 3468 | 8358

The FCS prospect pegged to get drafted earliest has impressive measurements that will put him among the biggest linemen in the NFL as a rookie.

WR Christian Watson, NDSU: 6040 | 211 | 100 | 3268 | 7718

A high cut, speed threat, Watson possesses excellent length and size. He will surely turn heads this week.

OG Justin Shaffer, Georgia: 6035 | 326 | 1038 | 3368 | 8118

One of the national champions in Mobile, Shaffer is well above average in all categories on guards.

DT Travis Jones, UConn: 6043 | 326 | 1028 | 34 | 8268

Possessing ideal measurements for an interior defensive lineman, Jones will use his length to stuff the run and get after quarterbacks.

OLB Jermaine Johnson, Florida State: 6043 | 259 | 958 | 3438 | 8278

Making the jump from Georgia to Florida State helped Johnson’s draft stock. The impressive weight and length here should do the same things.

Losers:

CB Roger McCreary, Auburn: 5110 | 189 | 878 | 2928 | 7058

Everyone knew McCreary lacks arm length but small hands and low weight will cause hesitancy to draft him amongst decision makers.

RB D'Vonte Price, Florida International: 6011 | 198 | 928 | 3178 | 7728

A disappointing measurement at sub 200 lbs is a major question mark for a back that was billed as big and fast.

CB Mario Goodrich, Clemson: 6001 | 186 | 900 | 3048 | 7418

Another defensive back lacking in size, scouts will be unsure if his physicality from college translates to the next level.

DT Haskell Garrett, Ohio State: 6013 | 298 | 978 | 3228 | 7800

Garrett had concerns coming into the Senior Bowl, his small hands and lack of length will hurt his valuation.

ILB Channing Tindall, Georgia: 6015 | 223 | 1028 | 3238 | 7728

Tindall weighed in at 223 lbs, despite looking much bigger on film and probably hurts his future role in the league.

DE Tyreke Smith, Ohio State: 6030 | 245 | 1038 | 3358 | 8100

The Ohio State edge defender came in a bit undersized and will need to impress in practice to make up for the measurements.

*Go All Access - Subscribe to NFL Draft Bible today and receive a one-year subscription to Sports Illustrated magazine, for FREE!

CLICK BELOW FOR MORE NFL DRAFT CONTENT

2022 All-Star Game Measurements

NFL Draft All-Star Game Tracker

Combine | Senior Bowl | Shrine Bowl | NFLPA Bowl | Hula Bowl | Cajun Bowl | CGS | Topical Bowl | HBCU Bowl | HBCU Combine

2022 NFL Draft All-Star Game Info

Click here to view

Click here to purchase

Latest Podcast Episodes