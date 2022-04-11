NFL Draft: 2023 Prospects Shine in Spring Games

It is never too early to look ahead to the next crop of talent looking to turn pro. With a couple of marquee schools having spring games on April 9, here is a look at some prospects to watch starting in the fall.

It is never too early to look ahead to the next crop of talent looking to turn pro. With a couple of marquee schools having spring games on April 9, here is a look at some prospects to watch starting in the fall.

Jurkovec was a potential 2022 draftee that decided to return to Boston College for another year. While he is rough around the edges, his frame and arm are requisite of an NFL quarterback. He finished the spring game going 8-of-17 for 143 yards and a touchdown with 47% pass-completion in a 22-10 victory for team Boston.

Henry returned after a down year for the Tigers in 2021, with eyes on redemption in 2022. The edge rusher has the bend and athleticism that NFL teams covet. He finished his spring off on a strong note, recording 3.5 sacks and six total tackles in one half. Look for a strong fall out of Henry.

Tyrone Tracy, Wide Receiver, Purdue

Tracy is a 2023 draft-eligible offensive weapon for the boilermakers. He transferred to Purdue from Iowa following the 2021 season and is looking to play a big part in the offense. Seeing time at running back and wide receiver, Tracy recorded 74 all-purpose yards and a touchdown in his spring game. There is no secret to positionless versatility in the NFL. If Tracy can build off the spring, he may be exactly what teams want.

Josh Downs, Wide Reciever, North Carolina

Downs was one of the only reliable options in 2021 for quarterback Sam Howell. Much has been made about the lack of firepower around Howell, which has affected his draft stock in this year's draft. With an impressive two-touchdown performance in his spring game and strong 2021 film, Downs can solidify himself as a top 2023 prospect in the fall.

Mycah Pittman, Wide Receiver, Florida State

The former Oregon duck decided to transfer to FSU following the fall season and already looks to be a vital part of the Seminole offense. He recorded four catches for 25 yards and one carry for four yards and a touchdown in the game, with targets galore. He hopes to follow in the footsteps of Colts wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. and be the third Pittman to make it to the NFL.

Jared Verse, Edge, Florida State

The powerful edge rusher had been said to have had a dominant spring, and he carried that over into the game, garnering two Sacks, two Tackles for Loss, and one blocked kick. Between his size and get-off, Verse could be a higher pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, making his fall paramount to his positioning.

CLICK BELOW FOR MORE NFL DRAFT CONTENT

Latest Podcast Episodes