NFL Draft: 5 Questions With Jacksonville Jaguars GM Trent Baalke

The Jacksonville Jaguars enter the 2022 offseason in clear rebuilding mode. While their franchise quarterback appears to be in tow, there is plenty of work to be done in building a team around signal-caller Trevor Lawrence.

Entering his second season as general manager, Trent Baalke is already on his second head coach after the failed one and done Urban Meyer experiment. NFL Draft Bible was on location at the NFL Scouting Combine for the podium media session in Indianapolis, where Baalke addressed the number one overall pick, team needs and thoughts on new head coach Doug Pederson.

Are you planning to use the No. 1 pick, or are you open for business?

“Well you’re always open for business. Whether we’re going to be able to move it or not but we’re very comfortable taking the pick as well. You’ve got to be prepared for anything in this league. So to say we won’t shop it is probably not 100 percent correct but to say we will is probably not either. So we’re going to see what comes and if something comes our way and it makes sense to us, we’ll make that decision at that time.”

What do you want to see from Trevor Lawrence to take the next step?

“Well we’ve got to protect him better, we’ve got to give him more explosive plays around him. Guys that can make explosive plays. I think if you look, it’s tough in the National Football League to move the ball 14, 15, 16 play drives and score. It just doesn’t happen that often. You’ve got to be able to throw a seven-yard dig and turn it into an 80-yard touchdown. You’ve got to have players who can do that. And that’s the mission this offseason, in free agency and the draft, to get more explosive players on both sides of the ball. Guys that can change games. That’s what you win and lose football games with.”

How is Travis Etienne doing?

“He obviously was on the grass a little bit last season with the offseason program and then he got hurt. His development is, in terms of where he’s at physically right now, he’s ahead of schedule. He looks really good. He’s taken the year to really transform his body and learn how to be a pro in his development. So we’re really excited to get him back on the grass. He is a little ahead of schedule right now.”

Do you think the ship has sailed on Laviska Shenault?

“Not at all, I don’t know where that would even come from. We’re high on Laviska. He does a lot of good things. He's interesting, obviously at his size and with his speed and the things he can do, we’ve got to find ways to get him the ball. That’s not my job. That's the coach's job, so that would be a great question for him. But by no means has the ship sailed on Laviska.”

What are your impressions of Doug Pederson?

“Doug’s a natural leader. He’s got a great effect to him. He comes into the building, he’s positive every day. He’s the optimist, I’m the pessimist. I like to say I’m a realist, but what’s a realist? It’s really a pessimist in hiding. So it’s been a good mix. He’s got a great personality, and you like being around it every day.”

Nobody has the pulse of the NFL Draft like NFL Draft Bible! Be sure to go ‘All Access’ and unlock over 600 scouting reports of premium content, plus a one-year subscription of Sports Illustrated The Magazine. Celebrating two decades of independent scouting analysis, 2002-2022!

CLICK BELOW FOR MORE NFL DRAFT CONTENT

Latest Podcast Episodes