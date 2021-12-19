NFL Draft: A Top Offensive Tackle Declares for the 2022 NFL Draft

Skip to main content
A promising offensive tackle class is building upon its members as University of Northern Iowa standout Trevor Penning has declared for the 2022 NFL Draft. While power five tackles may get the mention amongst the media, Penning will quickly show why his name belongs amongst the top in the nation.

At six-foot-seven, and just over 320 pounds, Penning is a long, rangy tackle that also shows strong fundamentals and good athleticism. Length and technique are two important factors when evaluating the ability of a tackle to protect the quarterback. Luckily for Penning, he excels here.

CLICK HERE TO READ THE SCOUTING REPORT ON TREVOR PENNING

Penning does a great job using his long arms to bat down pass rush moves and extend on reach/combo blocks. In his pass set, Penning can cover ground quickly and shows an ability to pass off rushers and pick up the hot or stunt on blitzes. When out in space, Penning does an excellent job reaching the second level where he gets dirty in his finishing.

While the class may be deep, Penning's size and attributes at the position will keep him amongst the top names at the tackle position. With the fundamentals of a strong anchor, good hand usage, and understanding of leverage, Penning is a prospect team that will be coveting come April. Look for him to keep his name in the loop as we approach the NFL Draft. 

