NFL Draft: A Top Running Back Has Entered The 2022 NFL Draft

Iowa State Cyclones' running back Breece Hall has declared for the 2022 NFL Draft. Where does his current draft stock sit? Click here to read more.

Running Back Breece Hall Iowa State Cyclones Declares for the 2022 NFL Draft

Iowa State Cyclones' running back Breece Hall has declared for the 2022 NFL Draft. Where does his current draft stock sit? Click here to read more.

After an extremely successful career in Ames, Iowa, star back Breece Hall has declared for the 2022 NFL Draft. The Cyclones bread and butter on offense the past two seasons, Hall finishes his career at Iowa State, rushing for just under 4,000 yards and 50 touchdowns to pair with 734 receiving yards and six touchdowns.

Hall averaged an exceptional five and a half yards per carry during his college career. When analyzing his tape, his physical abilities are evident to such a high number. At six-foot-one, 220 pounds, the bruiser from Wichita, Kansas, is a powerful back that consistently gains extra yards through his balance, stiff arm, or shoulder lean.

CLICK HERE TO READ THE SCOUTING REPORT ON BEECE HALL

For such a big running-back, Hall shows excellent footwork with his ability to change direction. Hall recognizes the cutback lanes in gap schemes, plants and shows good acceleration through the hole. While he may not be known for his speed, Hall has multiple runs of +20 yards where he reaches the endzone,

Hall has naturally soft hands and is a safety valve in the passing game and pass protection. While his route tree is not the most diverse, he understands positioning and can get open when a play breaks down. Overall, Hall is a very balanced back with strong traits and an NFL-ready body. Hall may help put himself as the frontrunner for the first running-back taken come April if he can test well athletically.

*Go All Access - Subscribe to NFL Draft Bible today and receive a one-year subscription to Sports Illustrated the magazine, for FREE!



NFL Draft Prospects to Watch

Click here to view

Click here to purchase

Click here to view

Hundreds of prospects ranked and updated throughout the season. Stay updated on all the NFL Draft eligible players and where they could go in the draft.

Click here to view

Click here to view

Check out the latest and greatest, most up-to-date, fantasy football rankings. No one has the most comprehensive and accurate rankings when it comes to fantasy football than the NFL Draft Bible.

Click here to view