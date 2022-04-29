NFL Draft: Aidan Hutchinson selected by Detroit Lions 2nd Overall

After an unstable pre-draft evaluation process, the Lions were granted a gift on Thursday night in Las Vegas. It seemed as if Hutchinson was a slam-dunk to be taken first overall during the last two months. Then, as if there wasn't enough mystery around this year's draft, rumors of the Jaguars leaning towards Travon Walker or an offensive tackle started to surface. The lions were just lurking in the background, waiting for the in-state prospect to fall in their laps, and now he has.

Hutchinson being drafted by the Lions is somewhat of a fairy tale story since it was the perfect fit in terms of scheme, culture, and geography. Detroit doesn't have a true cornerstone in the front seven, much less a player that is universally accepted and wanted by a fanbase. That all changes with this selection, and will give Lions fans true optimism with the new regime of Brad Holmes and Dan Campbell.

As far as a player, Hutchinson will be an impact on day one, as one of the most complete prospects in this class. Between his gritty work ethic and Michigan ties, Hutchinson has a chance to be an all-time franchise piece, should his production emulate college.

The pick is in, the glitz and glamor are behind us, and it is now time for the Lions and Hutchinson to get to work. Through all the smoke and mirrors, the best fit of the draft happened. Now, will come the real work, as Hutchinson must show why he was worthy of the second overall selection.

