NFL Draft: Alabama Offensive Stars Headed To NFL

With many big names already declaring, the offensive trio of Evan Neal, Slade Bolden, and John Metchie III add to the list of offensive stars on the move to the NFL

As usual, the University of Alabama is once again in line to produce some of the draft’s best prospects. With many big names already declaring, the offensive trio of Evan Neal, Slade Bolden, and John Metchie III add to the list of offensive stars on the move to the NFL. The Crimson Tide have shown an ability to reload on offense, and with key departures at many positions, they will look to do so again in 2022.

READ THE SCOUTING REPORT ON EVAN NEAL

Viewed as one of the best offensive tackles in this year’s draft class, Evan Neal is a potential top-five pick in April’s draft. With a combination of length and power, Neal is a can’t miss prospect who played both tackle positions in college and guard. A first-team All-American and team captain, Neal has few flaws in his game and figures to project well in the NFL.

After a dominant regular season, Wide receiver John Metchie III suffered a season-ending injury against Georgia in the SEC Championship. Before the injury, Metchie was a security blanket for first-year starter Bryce Young and repeatedly did the dirty work for the offense. With the route running ability and toughness to work in the middle of the field, Metchie will be highly valued if he can check the boxes on his medical report before the draft.

READ THE SCOUTING REPORT ON JOHN METCHIE

Slot wide receiver Slade Bolden may not have gained the notoriety his teammates did this past season, but he still projects value as a later-round pick. He is experienced and has typical slot receiver tendencies, including strong hands, quick feet, and the ability to gain ground after the catch. Slot receivers are often deployed as mismatches in the NFL, and Bolden will look to do the same for the team that acquires him.

With running back, Brian Robinson Jr. headed to the Senior Bowl and dynamic wideout Jameson Williams already declaring, the draft will see a heavy amount of offensive talent from the 2021 Crimson Tide. Should Metchie III and Williams present positive medical evaluations, we may see multiple Alabama players be top 50 selections come April. 

