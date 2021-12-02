NFL Draft: Alontae Taylor Declares - Update On Foot Injury

The Tennessee cornerback announced that he will declare for the 2022 NFL Draft. Where does the draft stock stand for the Reese's Senior Bowl invitee?

Alontae Taylor Declares for the 2022 NFL Draft

Tennessee cornerback Alontae Taylor has officially announced that he will declare for the 2022 NFL Draft. A four-year starter, Taylor participated in Senior Day festivities during the regular-season finale and had previously accepted his invitation to the Reese’s Senior Bowl, tipping his hand that his Volunteers career may be coming to an end. He is not expected to participate in Tennessee’s bowl game.

"Since I was a kid, I’ve always wanted to hear my name called and play in the NFL,” Taylor stated on Twitter. “With much consideration, prayer and family discussions, I have will be turning my attention to the Senior Bowl and declaring for the 2022 NFL Draft."

A tough, hard-nosed competitor, Taylor has battled through a foot injury the past few weeks of the season but it is not considered to be a serious long-term issue. At six feet tall and 195 pounds, the Tennessee native brings exceptional size and physicality, which shows up in both his man coverage, in addition to his willingness to stick his nose in for the tackle on run plays.

“I have battled through an injury these past two weeks but I couldn’t let my teammates and coaches down by sitting out. I signed here to Give My All and that I did.”

A staple of consistency for the Volunteers defense, Taylor finishes his UT career with 162 tackles and four interceptions in 45 games played (31 starts). This past season was his most impressive body of work, as Taylor laid down film sure to grab the attention of NFL scouts; he had a career-high 60 tackles and two interceptions, including a momentum-changing pick-six in a close win over Kentucky.

Next stop, Mobile.

