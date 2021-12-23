NFL Draft: An Interesting Top Running Back Prospect Transfers to Alabama

Former Georgia Tech running back Jahmyr Gibbs has transferred to the Alabama Crimson Tide. What can this do for his future NFL Draft stock? Click here to read more.

Running Back Jahmyr Gibbs Transfers to Alabama

One of college football's most underrated yet dynamic players is on the move as Jahmyr Gibbs has announced he will join the Crimson Tide of Alabama come the 2022 season. Gibbs popped as a freshman in 2020 and then followed that up with a promising 2021 season. With an even bigger stage and better surroundings, the sky is the limit for Gibbs.

The five-foot-elven, 201-pounds, running-back from Dalton, Georgia, finishes his tenure at Georgia Tech with just over 1,200 rushing yards, 5.2 yards per carry, and eight touchdowns. Gibbs added 59 receptions for 768 yards and five touchdowns as a viable passing threat.

Gibbs has some of the sweetest feet at the running-back position in college. Elite short-area quickness and agility are present on various runs where he makes the first defender miss with ease. As an outside zone runner, Gibbs turns the corner quickly on tosses or cracks and has next-level acceleration to reach top speed.

Alabama is known for producing NFL-ready running-backs. While they run much more of a power, in-between the tackles-based scheme, compared to Georgia Tech, Gibb's should still thrive in Tuscaloosa. Multiple times this year, he showed an ability to break arm tackles or run through defenders based on leverage and lower body strength. Whichever way he may be used for the Tide, it bears watching as Gibbs will look to cement himself amongst the top backs in the 2023 NFL Draft Class.

