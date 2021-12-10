NFL Draft: Another Top Pass Rusher Declares for the 2022 NFL Draft

Florida State Seminole's pass rusher Jermaine Johnson has declared for the 2022 NFL Draft. Read here why he can be a devastating factor on an NFL defense.

News out of Tallahassee, Florida, as FSU defensive end Jermaine Johnson has declared for the 2022 NFL Draft. An absolute sensation for the Seminoles, Johnson had All-American production in his 2021 Season with the Noles, where he recorded 70 total tackles, 12 sacks, and two forced fumbles.

The Senior from Eden Prairie, Minnesota, was one of the better transfers in recent memory. A once Juco product and star on the Netflix series Last Chance U, Johnson showed why he was so highly recruited in his tenure at FSU. At 6'5" and just over 260-pounds, Johnson is a long but physical end with a high motor.

Johnson played in multiple positions based on scheme and sub-packages and excelled in all, including defensive end, three-technique, and overhang. Johnson does an excellent job driving his lower body and bull-rushing his way to the passer at the point of attack.

He also shows promise in the run game, where he plays with strong gap integrity, sound eyes, and a strong ability to block-shed. Johnson is not the twitchiest of edge players in this draft, but he has a tremendous upside due to his physicality and frame. Whoever develops him to add a plethora of rush moves should be happy to see the payoff in the end. Look for Johnson to be a strong talking point as we lead up to the 2022 NFL Draft.

