NFL Draft: Another Top Quarterback Finds a New Home

Former USC Trojans quarterback Kedon Slovis is headed to the Pittsburgh Panthers via the Transfer Portal. How can he help his future NFL Draft stock? Click here to read more.

After three seasons at USC, talented passer Kedon Slovis decided to opt for the transfer portal. During his time in L.A., Slovis showed flashes of a future NFL starter but also had problems with consistency. As he looks for a fresh start, the University of Pittsburgh is where he will look to do so. With Heisman finalist Kenny Pickett declaring for the draft, Slovis will look to copy the 2021 season produced by Pickett for the panthers.

The six-foot-three, 205-pounds signal-caller from Scottsdale, Arizona, leaves USC with career totals, including 7,576 yards passing, 58 touchdowns, and 24 interceptions. Slovis has many of the qualities you want from your quarterback and, with better development, could prove to be an asset at the next level.

A technician in his mechanics, Slovis throws with beautiful fundamentals and pocket-work. He does an excellent job tying his feet to his hips and re-aligning when the pocket breaks down. These mechanics lead to his greatest strength: accuracy. He is precise almost anywhere on the field - Slovis understands and performs when ball placement is crucial.

While Slovis does not have the strongest of arms, he shows an ability to throw whole-shots between corners and safeties in cover two and past linebackers carrying the seam. Slovis needs development in his awareness and anticipation of both the rush and passing concepts against certain looks. If he can refine these flaws and put up a similar season to 2019, look for Slovis to be a big name come the 2023 NFL Draft.

