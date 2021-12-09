Skip to main content
December 9, 2021
NFL Draft: Another Top WR Declares for the 2022 NFL Draft

USC wide receiver Drake London has been the latest edition to put his name into the 2022 NFL Draft.
USC Wide Receiver Drake London Enters the NFL Draft

USC wide receiver Drake London has been the latest edition to put his name into the 2022 NFL Draft. How can he make an impact on the NFL? Click here to read more.

USC wide receiver Drake London has been the latest edition to put his name into the 2022 NFL Draft. How can he make an impact on the NFL? Click here to read more.

USC will be losing their best receiver from the 2021 season, as breakout star Drake London has decided to declare for the 2022 NFL Draft. London had one of the better lines through eight games that you will see for a receiver. In eight games, he accounted for 88 catches for 1,084 yards and seven scores while missing the entirety of November due to an ankle.

London lined up mostly as the boundary X while in LA and with the Trojans, but it shows he can work elsewhere. At 6'5" and 210-pounds, the junior from Moorpark, California, is a big target with reliable hands. Watching his tape, you see the many ways London was utilized in the Trojan offense. He was a favorite on jump balls and contested catches with his box-out ability with his size and ball skills. He also shows an ability to work underneath as a possession receiver that is extremely physical after the catch and always falls forward.

CLICK HERE TO READ HIS SCOUTING REPORT

While London may not blow you away from a vertical concept with speed, he has very subtle feet and ties his hands to his lower body in his routes, making him precise and reliable. With London breaking his ankle so recently, it is doubtful he will be able to do much in terms of the testing most draftees are accustomed to. However, his tape more than speaks for itself, as he had six games with over 100 receiving yards, including a 15 catch, 171-yard game against Notre Dame.

Whoever can draft London will be getting a security blanket for their Quarterback and possible perennial pro-bowler. Teams may be leery about London's health but if all goes well in pre-draft interviews and physicals, look for the star wideout to be gone sooner than later come draft weekend. 

