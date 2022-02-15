NFL Draft: Arizona Cardinals 2022 7-Round NFL Mock Draft

The Arizona Cardinals are on the clock in this 2022 NFL team mock draft. With a lot of speculation going on in Arizona, what could their plan be for the draft? Click here to read more.

The Arizona Cardinals are coming off of a wild 2021 season. After a red-hot start to the year, the team tailed off a bit but finished the year with a strong 11-6 record and were rewarded with a playoff spot. A quick exit put the team into off-season mode quicker than they would have liked. With a lot of speculation swirling around the Cardinals and their starting quarterback (Kyler Murray), there are many questions that need to be answered in Arizona. Let’s see if we can get them back to their winning ways with this 7-round NFL Mock Draft.

Arizona Cardinals 2022 7-Round NFL Mock Draft

Arizona Cardinals Pick 1

PICK 23. 3-4 OB Jermaine Johnson, Florida State The star from the 2022 Reese's Senior Bowl Arizona Cardinals Selects Jermaine Johnson Scouting Report Blurb on 3-4 OB Jermaine Johnson, Florida State (CLICK FOR MORE): Jermaine Johnson is an athletic playmaker on the defensive line with a muscular build and long arms giving him a physical advantage. Johnson excels versus the run, playing from 4, 3 and 2 point stances from both the strong and weak side.

Reason For Selection:

Chandler Jones is a UFA

If Jones is gone, Cardinals need to add another pass-rusher

One of the best players from the 2022 Senior Bowl

Tremendous athleticism

Arizona Cardinals Pick 2

PICK 55. RB Breece Hall, Iowa State Hall could be a fantasy football-dream to have on your team. Arizona Cardinals Selects Breece Hall Scouting Report Blurb on RB Breece Hall, Iowa State (CLICK FOR MORE): Very good-looking, compact frame that is durable and strong. Excellent in pass protection that makes him a three-down candidate at the next level. He remains very patient, but not too patient, as a runner.

Reason For Selection:

Chase Edmonds and James Conner are UFAs

Will need a featured back if Conner and Edmonds are gone

Has shown flashes of being one of the country’s best backs

Great patience and vision

Arizona Cardinals Pick 3

PICK 87. CB Tariq Woolen, UTSA A speedy, wide receiver converted cornerback. Arizona Cardinals Selects Tariq Woolen Scouting Report Blurb on CB Tariq Woolen, UTSA (CLICK FOR MORE): The defender’s strength, length, and movement skills enable him to stick with any mold of receiver. Woolen’s mirroring ability saw a jump from 2020 to 2021, sparked, in part, by his decreasing his false steps.

Reason For Selection:

Big need for a cornerback

Blazing speed

Tremendous athleticism

Former receiver converted to corner

Arizona Cardinals Pick 4

PICK 199. TE James Mitchell, Virginia Tech An athletic tight end that can catch and block. Arizona Cardinals Selects James Mitchell Scouting Report Blurb on TE James Mitchell, Virginia Tech (CLICK FOR MORE): Versatility and balanced skill sets are typically viewed as valuable traits in a prospect. James Mitchell boasts both experience all over the offensive formation and a well-rounded pool of abilities.

Reason For Selection:

Zach Ertz is a UFA

Need to add another receiving weapon

Great athlete

Well-rounded blocker and receiver

Arizona Cardinals Pick 5

PICK 215. iWR Velus Jones Jr., Tennessee A sure-handed speedster with a lot of potential. Arizona Cardinals Selects Velus Jones Jr. Scouting Report Blurb on iWR Velus Jones Jr., Tennessee (CLICK FOR MORE): Average-sized slot receiver with great speed who operates on a primarily vertical route tree. Jones uses his great acceleration and speed to be a consistent vertical threat by eating up cushions and blowing past flat-footed defenders.

Reason For Selection:

AJ Green and Christian Kirk are UFAs

Add weapons for Kyler Murray

Great burst and acceleration

Competed well at the Senior Bowl

Sticky hands

Arizona Cardinals Pick 6

PICK 241. SS Qwuantrezz Knight, UCLA A versatile defensive back that can contribute wherever he's deployed. Arizona Cardinals Selects Qwuantrezz Knight Scouting Report Blurb on SS Qwuantrezz Knight, UCLA (CLICK FOR MORE): Primarily deployed in the nickel, Knight is a playmaker with good mental alertness, allowing him to read and react quickly. A high-energy player in all phases of the game, he stands out on the blitz, showing excellent timing and getting into the backfield frequently.

Reason For Selection:

Need to add to the secondary

Position versatility

Played outside corner, slot, and blitzed

Arizona Cardinals Pick 7

PICK 256. LT Ryan Van Demark, UConn A solid depth-piece with a lot of potential. Arizona Cardinals Selects Ryan Van Demark Scouting Report Blurb on LT Ryan Van Demark, UConn (CLICK FOR MORE): A relentless worker who spent the offseason developing his body, diet and conditioning. Van Demark creates a strong push in run game and shows a sound understanding of angles to assist with his great power in paving holes for his running backs.

Reason For Selection:

Add depth to the offensive line

Raw - high potential player

High football IQ

Arizona Cardinals Pick 8

PICK 258. QB Zerrick Cooper, Jacksonville State A strong-arm dual threat quarterback. Arizona Cardinals Selects Zerrick Cooper Scouting Report Blurb on QB Zerrick Cooper, Jacksonville State (CLICK FOR MORE): He possesses a strong enough arm to make all the passes, has proven to be calm and collective under pressure, while also flashing the ability to be a dual-threat weapon and pick up the first down with his feet when needed. In fact, his mobility to fend off would-be tacklers and bide time in the pocket will be one of the most alluring traits of Cooper.

Reason For Selection:

Need to add an athletic quarterback behind Murray

Emergency backup plan if Murray situation lingers

Tremendous mobility and athleticism

Quality arm strength

View the full 2022 NFL Mock Draft - CLICK HERE (Note: Aqeel Glass swapped out for Cooper)

