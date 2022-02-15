Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Latest NewsRankingsScouting ReportsMock DraftsShowsResourcesCF1SI.com
Search
SUBSCRIBE

NFL Draft: Arizona Cardinals 2022 7-Round NFL Mock Draft

The Arizona Cardinals are on the clock in this 2022 NFL team mock draft. With a lot of speculation going on in Arizona, what could their plan be for the draft? Click here to read more.

The Arizona Cardinals are coming off of a wild 2021 season. After a red-hot start to the year, the team tailed off a bit but finished the year with a strong 11-6 record and were rewarded with a playoff spot. A quick exit put the team into off-season mode quicker than they would have liked. With a lot of speculation swirling around the Cardinals and their starting quarterback (Kyler Murray), there are many questions that need to be answered in Arizona. Let’s see if we can get them back to their winning ways with this 7-round NFL Mock Draft.

The Arizona Cardinals are on the clock in this 2022 NFL team mock draft. With a lot of speculation going on in Arizona, what could their plan be for the draft? Click here to read more.

The Arizona Cardinals are on the clock in this 2022 NFL team mock draft. With a lot of speculation going on in Arizona, what could their plan be for the draft? Click here to read more.

Arizona Cardinals 2022 7-Round NFL Mock Draft

Arizona Cardinals Pick 1

PICK 23. 3-4 OB Jermaine Johnson, Florida State

The star from the 2022 Reese's Senior Bowl

Arizona Cardinals Selects Jermaine Johnson

3-4 OB Jermaine Johnson, Florida State

Scouting Report Blurb on 3-4 OB Jermaine Johnson, Florida State (CLICK FOR MORE): Jermaine Johnson is an athletic playmaker on the defensive line with a muscular build and long arms giving him a physical advantage. Johnson excels versus the run, playing from 4, 3 and 2 point stances from both the strong and weak side.

Reason For Selection:

  • Chandler Jones is a UFA
  • If Jones is gone, Cardinals need to add another pass-rusher
  • One of the best players from the 2022 Senior Bowl
  • Tremendous athleticism

Arizona Cardinals Pick 2

PICK 55. RB Breece Hall, Iowa State

Hall could be a fantasy football-dream to have on your team.

Arizona Cardinals Selects Breece Hall

RB Breece Hall, Iowa State

Scouting Report Blurb on RB Breece Hall, Iowa State (CLICK FOR MORE): Very good-looking, compact frame that is durable and strong. Excellent in pass protection that makes him a three-down candidate at the next level. He remains very patient, but not too patient, as a runner.

Reason For Selection:

  • Chase Edmonds and James Conner are UFAs
  • Will need a featured back if Conner and Edmonds are gone
  • Has shown flashes of being one of the country’s best backs
  • Great patience and vision

Arizona Cardinals Pick 3

PICK 87. CB Tariq Woolen, UTSA

A speedy, wide receiver converted cornerback.

Arizona Cardinals Selects Tariq Woolen

CB Tariq Woolen, UTSA

Scouting Report Blurb on CB Tariq Woolen, UTSA (CLICK FOR MORE): The defender’s strength, length, and movement skills enable him to stick with any mold of receiver. Woolen’s mirroring ability saw a jump from 2020 to 2021, sparked, in part, by his decreasing his false steps.

Reason For Selection:

  • Big need for a cornerback
  • Blazing speed
  • Tremendous athleticism
  • Former receiver converted to corner

Arizona Cardinals Pick 4

PICK 199. TE James Mitchell, Virginia Tech

An athletic tight end that can catch and block.

Arizona Cardinals Selects James Mitchell

TE James Mitchell, Virginia Tech

Scouting Report Blurb on TE James Mitchell, Virginia Tech (CLICK FOR MORE): Versatility and balanced skill sets are typically viewed as valuable traits in a prospect. James Mitchell boasts both experience all over the offensive formation and a well-rounded pool of abilities.

Reason For Selection:

  • Zach Ertz is a UFA
  • Need to add another receiving weapon
  • Great athlete
  • Well-rounded blocker and receiver

Arizona Cardinals Pick 5

PICK 215. iWR Velus Jones Jr., Tennessee

A sure-handed speedster with a lot of potential.

Arizona Cardinals Selects Velus Jones Jr.

iWR Velus Jones Jr., Tennessee

Scouting Report Blurb on iWR Velus Jones Jr., Tennessee (CLICK FOR MORE): Average-sized slot receiver with great speed who operates on a primarily vertical route tree. Jones uses his great acceleration and speed to be a consistent vertical threat by eating up cushions and blowing past flat-footed defenders.

Reason For Selection:

  • AJ Green and Christian Kirk are UFAs
  • Add weapons for Kyler Murray
  • Great burst and acceleration
  • Competed well at the Senior Bowl
  • Sticky hands

Arizona Cardinals Pick 6

PICK 241. SS Qwuantrezz Knight, UCLA

A versatile defensive back that can contribute wherever he's deployed.

Arizona Cardinals Selects Qwuantrezz Knight

SS Qwuantrezz Knight, UCLA

Scouting Report Blurb on SS Qwuantrezz Knight, UCLA (CLICK FOR MORE): Primarily deployed in the nickel, Knight is a playmaker with good mental alertness, allowing him to read and react quickly. A high-energy player in all phases of the game, he stands out on the blitz, showing excellent timing and getting into the backfield frequently.

Reason For Selection:

  • Need to add to the secondary
  • Position versatility
  • Played outside corner, slot, and blitzed

Arizona Cardinals Pick 7

PICK 256. LT Ryan Van Demark, UConn

A solid depth-piece with a lot of potential.

Arizona Cardinals Selects Ryan Van Demark

LT Ryan Van Demark, UConn

Scouting Report Blurb on LT Ryan Van Demark, UConn (CLICK FOR MORE): A relentless worker who spent the offseason developing his body, diet and conditioning. Van Demark creates a strong push in run game and shows a sound understanding of angles to assist with his great power in paving holes for his running backs.

Reason For Selection:

  • Add depth to the offensive line
  • Raw - high potential player
  • High football IQ

Read More

Arizona Cardinals Pick 8

PICK 258. QB Zerrick Cooper, Jacksonville State

A strong-arm dual threat quarterback.

Arizona Cardinals Selects Zerrick Cooper

QB Zerrick Cooper, Jacksonville State

Scouting Report Blurb on QB Zerrick Cooper, Jacksonville State (CLICK FOR MORE): He possesses a strong enough arm to make all the passes, has proven to be calm and collective under pressure, while also flashing the ability to be a dual-threat weapon and pick up the first down with his feet when needed. In fact, his mobility to fend off would-be tacklers and bide time in the pocket will be one of the most alluring traits of Cooper.

Reason For Selection:

  • Need to add an athletic quarterback behind Murray
  • Emergency backup plan if Murray situation lingers
  • Tremendous mobility and athleticism
  • Quality arm strength

View the full 2022 NFL Mock Draft - CLICK HERE (Note: Aqeel Glass swapped out for Cooper)

*Go All Access - Subscribe to NFL Draft Bible today and receive a one-year subscription to Sports Illustrated magazine, for FREE!

CLICK BELOW FOR MORE NFL DRAFT CONTENT

2022 NFL Draft Big Board & Position Rankings

2022 NFL Draft Underclassmen Tracker

2022 NFL Draft Team Needs

2022 NFL Draft Order

2022 All-Star Game Measurements

NFL Draft All-Star Game Tracker

Combine | Senior Bowl | Shrine Bowl | NFLPA Bowl | Hula Bowl | Cajun Bowl | CGS | Topical Bowl | HBCU Bowl | HBCU Combine

2022 NFL Draft All-Star Game Info

Scouting Reports

2022 NFL Mock Drafts

Fantasy Football Rankings

Devy Rankings

The Mock Draft Simulator by Mock Draft Database

Pro Football Free Agent Database

Click here to view

Click here to purchase

Watch the show LIVE on Twitch

Latest Podcast Episodes

arizona cardinals 2022 nfl draft
NFL Draft

NFL Draft: Arizona Cardinals 2022 7-Round NFL Mock Draft

just now
am98rw9ih8qhakxyqztq
NFL Draft

NFL Draft: Home Page for the 2022 NFL Draft

8 hours ago
USATSI_15222666
Scouting Reports

NFL Draft Profile: Nik Bonitto, Outside Linebacker, Oklahoma Sooners

14 hours ago
Member Exclusive
wandale robinson kentucky
Scouting Reports

NFL Draft Profile: Wan'Dale Robinson, Wide Receiver, Kentucky Wildcats

16 hours ago
Member Exclusive
USATSI_15423260
Scouting Reports

NFL Draft Profile: Brian Robinson Jr., Running Back, Alabama Crimson Tide

16 hours ago
Member Exclusive
USATSI_15336763
Scouting Reports

NFL Draft Profile: Jahan Dotson, Wide Receiver, Penn State Nittany Lions

16 hours ago
Member Exclusive
USATSI_15391902
Scouting Reports

NFL Draft Profile: Sam Howell, Quarterback, UNC Tarheels

17 hours ago
Member Exclusive
AP20299122684847
Scouting Reports

NFL Draft Profile: Calvin Turner Jr., Running Back, Hawai'i Rainbow Warriors

17 hours ago
Member Exclusive
Desmond Ridder could be drafted higher than expected in the 2022 NFL Draft.
Scouting Reports

NFL Draft Profile: Desmond Ridder, Quarterback, Cincinnati Bearcats

17 hours ago
Member Exclusive