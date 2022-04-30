Skip to main content
NFL Draft: Arizona Cardinals Select Trey McBride at 55th Overall.

The top tight end in the eyes of many is off the board, what does it mean for the Cardinals? More below

McBride is the first tight end off the board in the 2022 NFL Draft. He is the most complete of the group, with strong hands, alignment versatility, and  good yard after the catch ability. The Cardinals gain another weapon to pair with the "Hollywood" Brown acquisition. 

Trey McBride 2

Few players have the ability to carry their offense at any level the way that McBride did at Colorado State. Between his blocking ability and pass game use, he was the go-to option on every play. 

While his services won't be needed to that degree in Arizona, he will certainly help keep Kyler Murray and the Cardinals' offense happy. 

