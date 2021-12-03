Skip to main content
December 3, 2021
NFL Draft: Arizona State QB Returning for Another Year

Arizona State quarterback Jayden Daniels is returning to school instead of declaring for the 2022 NFL Draft. Can he boost his draft stock with another year? Read more here.
Jayden Daniels is Returning to Arizona State Next Year

Arizona State quarterback Jayden Daniels is returning to school instead of declaring for the 2022 NFL Draft. Can he boost his draft stock with another year? Read more here.

Arizona State quarterback Jayden Daniels is returning to school instead of declaring for the 2022 NFL Draft. Can he boost his draft stock with another year? Read more here.

Tempe, Arizona, is glad to hear that Junior signal-caller Jayden Daniels is returning to lead the Sun Devils for his senior year in 2022. There was some thought before the 2021 season that Daniels may opt for the draft after this season, considering his three-year minimum would be met. The 6'3'' 185-pound quarterback out of San Bernadino, California, popped as a freshman for Arizona State. The highly recruited four-star quarterback threw for 2,943 yards and 17 touchdowns to pair with 355 yards and three touchdowns on the ground in 2019 as Freshman.

Daniels had to endure a shortened season in the Pac-12 due to Covid in 2020 and looked to build upon his 2019 season this past year with a full schedule in 2021. He increased his workload as a runner, where he ran for 670 yards and six scores. What Head coach Herm Edwards and teams across the NFL were looking for was growth as a passer. With 2,221 yards, ten touchdowns, and nine interceptions, the season was not exactly what Daniels planned. His tape shows an ability to make big throws and consistently elude pressure while scrambling for big yardage. If Daniels can bring better mechanics and show more development as a drop-back passer in 2022, he may be amongst the top of what's shaping out to be a strong quarterback class come the 2023 draft.

